Only 20 unsigned draft picks remain

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 16, 2017, 6:29 AM EDT

The signing of draft picks has been reduced to a formality, which is why most of them are already taken care of before teams take the six-week break before training camp.

In fact, only 20 unsigned picks from the 2017 NFL Draft remain, after yesterday’s signings.

Eight of the unsigned picks are in the first round, including four of the top six. The list begins with Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (second overall), followed by Solomon Thomas of the 49ers (third), Corey Davis of the Titans (fifth), Jamal Adams of the Jets (sixth), Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs (10), Gareon Conley of the Raiders (24), Jabrill Peppers of the Browns (25), and Ryan Ramczyk of the Saints (32).

The only second-rounder left on the board is Obi Melifonwu of the Raiders (56).

Then comes six in the third-round: Dawuane Smoot of the Jaguars (68), Eddie Vanderdoes of the Raiders (88), D’Onta Foreman of the Texans (89), Jordan Lewis of the Cowboys (92), Montravius Adams of the Packers (93), and Kenny Golladay of the Lions (96).

After that, the final five unsigned picks are all Rams, including fourth-rounders Josh Reynolds (117) and Samson Ebukam (125), sixth-rounders Tanzel Smart (189) and Sam Rogers (206), and seventh-rounder Ejuan Price (234).

Considering 40 percent of the remaining guys play for two teams, it shouldn’t be hard or take long for this list to dwindle quickly.