Payments still pending in concussion settlement

Posted by Mike Florio on June 16, 2017, 10:51 AM EDT

Thursday’s Associated Press report regarding the issuance of the first payments in the concussion settlement contains one factual flaw: The payments haven’t actually been issued.

According to attorney Brad Sohn, the claims have been approved for payment but payment has not been made. Sohn points out that the NFL has appeal rights, and that the payments likely will be made at the end of the summer.

It’s not a huge issue, but the money isn’t in hand until the money is in hand. For all former players, the long wait to get paid continues.