Pressed for a 2017 prediction, Wade Phillips aims high

Posted by Mike Florio on June 16, 2017, 7:42 AM EDT

The Rams had their annual all-access event on Thursday, where fans can plunk down an obscene amount of money to get up close and personal with current and former members of the organization. During the event, new defensive coordinator Wade Phillips was pressed for his thoughts on how the 2017 edition of the team will fare.

“We’re going to win every game and the Super Bowl,” Phillips eventually said, jokingly, via Aiden Gonzalez of ESPN.com.

Said coach Sean McVay in response: “I can’t wait for that to be on Pro Football Talk.”

On Pro Football Talk it is, but we recognize that Phillips was simply having a little fun with the question. And we recognize that but for the gratuitous mention of PFT, the remark wouldn’t have even registered on our radar screen.

