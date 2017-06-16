Randy Moss gets emotional as he remembers Dennis Green

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 16, 2017, 6:10 AM EDT

The Vikings announced this week that Randy Moss will join the team’s Ring of Honor this year, and when Moss appeared at the team’s facility for the announcement, he credited the man who brought him to Minnesota in 1998.

Asked what he would say today to Dennis Green, the Vikings coach who drafted Moss and who died last year, Moss got emotional and needed a minute to wipe tears away before he could answer.

“I was six years old playing this game,” Moss said. “On draft day, I really don’t know why I was treated the way I was treated on draft day, but Coach Green gave me an opportunity. And I told him, ‘Coach, you’re not going to regret this.’ So you ask me what I would say to him? I’d probably just fall in his arms and give him a hug. There’s no words that I can tell him.”

Moss, a Top 5 talent who fell to 21st overall in the 1998 draft, played for Green from 1998 to 2001.