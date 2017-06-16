Recently laid off, Ed Werder wins Hall of Fame’s McCann Award

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 16, 2017, 10:31 AM EDT

One of the top honors in football journalism is going to someone who’s currently out of work.

Ed Werder, who was recently laid off by ESPN, has been named the recipient of the 2017 Dick McCann Award. The award is named for the first director of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and Werder will be honored at the Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony on August 5.

Werder spent two decades covering the NFL for ESPN and has also covered the NFL for CNN, the Dallas Morning News, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the Orlando Sentinel, the Boulder Daily Camera, The National and Sports Illustrated.

ESPN also recently laid off a former recipient of the award, John Clayton.