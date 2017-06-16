Ryan Switzer, Dez Bryant share handshake, bond

Posted by Charean Williams on June 16, 2017, 3:13 PM EDT

Ryan Switzer has fit right in with the Cowboys, so much so that Dez Bryant already considers the rookie from North Carolina a “brother.”

“Switz, man, that guy, he’s the real deal,” Bryant said, via Jori Epstein of the Dallas Morning News. “I love little Switz. He comes in; he works hard; and he focuses on what can get him better.”

Bryant and Switzer’s bond began with a handshake, a handshake they have worked hard on to make their own.

“We adding on to it a little dance move,” Bryant said. “You give three pa-pa-pa. Then, I’ll go talk to someone, handshake somebody else, and then come back and give two more.”

Each “pa” is a high-five. They alternate a normal high-five with a backhand one and later return for another front-back, high-five combo.

Bryant isn’t the only one at The Star impressed with Switzer. He has won over the team and coaching staff, who expect him to have a significant role in the offense and the return game this season.