Texans, Ravens share award for best PR staffs of 2016

Posted by Charean Williams on June 16, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT

The public relations staffs of the Texans and Ravens were co-winners of the 2017 Pete Rozelle Award given by the Professional Football Writers of America.

The Ravens won it for the third time (2011, 2013) and the Texans for a record fifth time (2004, 2007, 2010 and 2012).

During the 2016 season, Baltimore’s PR department was led by Kevin Byrne (senior VP of public and community relations) and Chad Steele (VP of public relations), assisted by Patrick Gleason (director of public relations), Tom Valente (public relations manager) and Marisol Renner (publications and public relations specialist). The Ravens were also assisted by interns Jennifer Burroughs and David Wolf.

Houston’s PR department was led by Amy Palcic (senior director of communications), assisted by Brett Maikowski (communications manager), Omar Majzoub (communications coordinator) and Allie LeClair (corporate communications coordinator). The Texans were also assisted by interns Nathan Edwards and Katie Karsh.

The Bengals, Dolphins and Buccaneers were the other finalists.