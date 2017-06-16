Ty Montgomery trying to build on last season at his new position

Posted by Charean Williams on June 16, 2017, 7:07 PM EDT

Ty Montgomery began last season at receiver. Today, Montgomery is the veteran in the Packers running backs room.

“It was weird [being the vet] at first,” Montgomery said, via Rob Reischel of USA Today. “I’m not even coming off a full season, but I do have some experience. I’ve been blessed to have good coaches and good teachers that they provide me with knowledge and stuff that I’ve been able to carry with me, add to my experience, the little bit of experience that I have. So it’s been good. I mean, questions come my way, and I’m able to answer them. So I’m excited for what’s to come.”

Eddie Lacy, James Starks, John Crockett, Brandon Burks and Don Jackson are gone. The Packers drafted Jamaal Williams, Aaron Jones and Devante Mays to go with Montgomery, who the team has named the unquestioned starter despite only 13 full-time games at the position.

Montgomery averaged 5.7 yards per carry last season but had only 77 carries.

“I know I’ve still got to come out here and work every single day,” Montgomery said. “You never know what’s going to happen. I mean, these, it’s weird, I almost want to say young guys, but that’s what it feels like in the room. These young guys are good football players. They’re really good running backs. They’ve got more experience at the running back position than I do.”