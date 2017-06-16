Ty Montgomery trying to build on last season at his new position

Ty Montgomery began last season at receiver. Today, Montgomery is the veteran in the Packers running backs room.
“It was weird [being the vet] at first,” Montgomery said, via Rob Reischel of USA Today. “I’m not even coming off a full season, but I do have some experience. I’ve been blessed to have good coaches and good teachers that they provide me with knowledge and stuff that I’ve been able to carry with me, add to my experience, the little bit of experience that I have. So it’s been good. I mean, questions come my way, and I’m able to answer them. So I’m excited for what’s to come.”
Eddie Lacy, James Starks, John Crockett, Brandon Burks and Don Jackson are gone. The Packers drafted Jamaal Williams, Aaron Jones and Devante Mays to go with Montgomery, who the team has named the unquestioned starter despite only 13 full-time games at the position.
Montgomery averaged 5.7 yards per carry last season but had only 77 carries.
“I know I’ve still got to come out here and work every single day,” Montgomery said. “You never know what’s going to happen. I mean, these, it’s weird, I almost want to say young guys, but that’s what it feels like in the room. These young guys are good football players. They’re really good running backs. They’ve got more experience at the running back position than I do.”
Third down back who should be playing slot receiver for most snaps. He isn’t durable enough to be the starting back. This decision could have major implications on his career and the Packers’ season.
Boy, Dalvin Cook sure would look good lined up behind Erin. Thanks TT.
77 carries and can’t pass block. What could go wrong?
Ty is getting a full off season to learn the ropes – and pass blocking from Brandon Jackson, who was coached by our present OC Edgar Bennett, became very good at it. He grew into the running part last year. He should do fine.
On the flip side, TT could have taken a better RB early in the draft but then come up short in fixing the defense – which we hope is fixed. There was more than one game last year that GB won while the opponent out gained the Packers. So if GB hopes to achieve anything long term that had to be addressed. Keep in mind that the NFCCG last season was watched by 46 million people and the Packer secondary.
Liberalsruineverything says:
Jun 16, 2017 7:30 PM
Henderson? Wrong side of the ball, you should learn more about your purples.
The most important things needed to be a successful RB in the NFL: Athletic ability, instincts, confidence, good coaching and experience. Ty has all but one of these. In a limited role last year he has shown he can play the position.
Throw in the three drafted rookies, pushing him and each other, and there’s no reason to think that one of these four will step up and be productive starter, while another one will prove to be a capable backup.
Do we have Dalvin Cook? No. Do we need Dalvin Cook? No. Will we wish we had Dalvin Cook? I’m going to honestly say no at this time.