Vikings waive Tommy Armstrong

Posted by Josh Alper on June 16, 2017, 10:37 AM EDT

The Vikings signed former Nebraska quarterback Tommy Armstrong last month in order to take a look at him as a safety prospect before the end of offseason workouts.

They apparently saw enough to know that they saw enough. The team announced Friday that they have placed Armstrong on waivers.

Armstrong tried out for the team as a running back during the first two days of their rookie minicamp, but moved to safety on the third day. His performance during the camp was enough to earn him a longer look, but he’ll now have to find another team willing to see if he can make the position switch pay off at the professional level.

The Vikings did not announce an addition to their roster, which leaves them with a spot to fill before they open training camp next month.