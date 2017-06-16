What’s the best rivalry among individuals in the NFL?

Posted by Mike Florio on June 16, 2017, 5:54 AM EDT

Bears-Packers. Steelers-Ravens. Etc. Etc.

There are plenty of rivalries among teams in the NFL. Which ones are the best among specific persons? That’s Friday’s question of the day on PFT Live.

It can be player against player, player against coach, coach against coach. I think you get the point.

Chris Simms joins us in studio for two hours, and we’ll play the full Skype interview with Ravens receiver Jeremy Maclin. It all starts at 6:00 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Radio and moves to NBCSN at 7:00 a.m. ET.