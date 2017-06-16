What’s the best rivalry among individuals in the NFL?

Bears-Packers. Steelers-Ravens. Etc. Etc.
There are plenty of rivalries among teams in the NFL. Which ones are the best among specific persons? That’s Friday’s question of the day on PFT Live.
It can be player against player, player against coach, coach against coach. I think you get the point.
Chris Simms joins us in studio for two hours, and we’ll play the full Skype interview with Ravens receiver Jeremy Maclin. It all starts at 6:00 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Radio and moves to NBCSN at 7:00 a.m. ET.
Ouch Chris Simms? It’s apt that you ask the question of pleaser-player rivalries because you can go right a head and ask ole Chris Simms what his overall beef is with Tom Brady. Hearing that guy justify why he clearly hates Brady is sad
Vikings – Packers.
Bears….lmao
There’s other rivalries but not as old as Vikes/Pack and none so close every year.
LMFAO for the bears reference tho. Needed a good laugh
Bears-Packers? Did you write this article in the 1980s?
Aaron Rodgers vs his inner self is the NFLs best rivalry. When he goes into that 4 game slump every year dealing with inner issues and comes works his way out of it – it’s a thing of beauty. To bed Ted Thompson can’t build a viable defense. One of the great tragedies of our time.
It’s kind of low-key since nobody watches Texans/Jaguars games except Texans/Jaguars fans, but DeAndre Hopkins and Jalen Ramsey basically beat the snot out of each other last year. And it was great.
Tailgating fans vs empty kegs?
Rob Ryan vs salad bars?
Roger Goodell vs everyone?
Patriots versus the lying, corrupt Roger Goodell.
I miss the annual Brady v manning so many great clashes
As an Eagle fan Jon Runyan-Michael Strahan was pretty good. As was Buddy Ryan-Jimmy Johnson as ones I got to watch intensely.
Jason Garrett vs. a wet paper bag.
Cowboys vs. law enforcement.