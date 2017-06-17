A year after leaving Patriots for Bears, Akiem Hicks has no regrets

When he became a free agent last year, defensive lineman Akiem Hicks had an offer to stay in New England. But he had a better offer to go to Chicago, and that’s the one he took.
As it turned out, he played for a three-win team in Chicago, whereas he would have a Super Bowl ring if he had stayed in New England. So does he regret it?
‘‘Not in the slightest,’’ he said. ‘‘Because one of the reasons I came here was . . . a chance to rebuild. I had a chance to be a part of something growing. Being a prominent player [on the Patriots], I enjoyed that aspect of it. I think it’s going to benefit me going forward.’’
Hicks did acknowledge, however, that he thinks playing on a bad team cost him a trip to the Pro Bowl.
‘‘I will say this: I know there’s a couple of guys that went to the Pro Bowl last year at the defensive end/defensive interior position that I’ve made way more plays and played better than. That’s just part of the game,” he said. “There’s going to be guys that get in if they have the right city, the right time, the right things going on. And team wins play a big part in that. The more success for your team, the more spotlight gets put on you. [But] I do compare myself as one of the better defensive interior guys in the league.’’
The Patriots have managed to convince some players to take less money to play for the best-run team in the league. Hicks was not one of those players. If he has any second thoughts, he’s not admitting it.
fact: you want to go by the beat of our own drum
With such a short career on average, the equation for players who haven’t cashed in with big contracts almost has to include money. Big difference between a guy like Hicks choosing to leave NE in order to secure his future and someone foolish such as Revis who left “football” behind to add a few more dollars to a pile of millions. Generally, it’s not until the end of their careers that these guys reflect and identify any real regrets.
Patriots have a classic case of monopoly going on…players play for less money to win championships (see Golden State Warriors)
He regrets it, then looks at his bank account balance and feels a little better.
What a bunch of bull. Hicks was a rental acquired to fill a need. He played well in a situational role in New England for short money and left to become a starter in Chicago with half his money guaranteed. Any player that made $3.5M in four years shouldn’t be knocked for accepting an offer that gave him $10M in two. You are the worst type of fan, you see nothing but winners while they are here on the team’s terms and losers if they leave. I am not some millennial and have been a Pats fan since the days of Holovak, you are an embarrassment to the rest of us.
The Patriots success is awesome. But there is a high level of underpaying on the team. Guys have to weigh the millions they lose in contract differential to the after football life of being a super bowl winner.
Some players don’t really care about winning and they gravitate to teams like the Bears, Bills, Jags, Browns etc.
He’s happy where he ended up, and I’m happy where he ended up. Time for a beer and more Revenge Tour 2016 highlights.
Yes. People with character and integrity always choose a respectable organization over one led by mumble mouth cheaters and cutesy liars.
For a lot of these guys this is the only chance they have to earn more than six figures per year. They should earn as much as they can now.
Akiem will live the rest of his life knowing that his personal zenith was representing New England, even if he can’t publicly admit it. Everything after that means little because NFL players fall into two categories – Patriots and those who wish they were.
Just look at it this way: in Chicago he plays in less games and gets the money and watches all the playoff games on TV. Over a 5 year period, he could end up playing 15 games less……you know that is almost a whole season of wear and tear.
This is professional sports. The players get paid to do this. The Bears $$ will help pay for his kids college and if he invests properly have wealth greater than most. A Super bowl won’t mean jack in comparison to that. He’s a winner if he sets up his family for generational wealth. Superbowls are the cherry on top of the sundae. The money is the ice cream.
Personally I think he made a mistake but I am not judging him. He has to live his life as he sees fit. But I would add that besides being a champion if he had stayed and been named to the Pro Bowl that would mean an extra almost $230k between SB winner bonus and winning the Pro Bowl.
But we have seen this again and again; players come to NE, sometimes at a discount, to rejuvenate their careers and they leave for one more big paycheck. Guys like Long and Bennett get to experience being a champion then cash it in. I just hope they do not regret their decisions.
‘Because one of the reasons I came here was . . . a chance to rebuild. I had a chance to be a part of something growing. ”
He was acquired in a trade for michael hoomanawah..BB tried to keep him but he left for more money.He only played one year so nothing really lost on Patriots but for him to say he wants to be part of a rebuild and only signed for 2 years and complaining about the probowl is a sign that he regrets it.Nobody notices losers but winners of SBs get paid(M.Bennett).
He did well with the Pats and should have stayed.
Football is a business, he went for the most money, i dont blame him, unless your a Chris Long type player who already made a ton of money, he made the right decision.
Some people play to win, and some play to make money. You can’t fault either. He should just be honest about it though.
So long as he doesn’t diss his old team, I’ve no problem with a guy who chooses the money, but I will say this – you can only live in one house at a time and only drive one porsche at a time, but you can wear up to ten rings. But best wishes to da Bears, never disliked them, and hope they improve this season.
Aaron Hernandez (your idea of character).
And by the way, collecting asterisks for cheating is not the same thing as attracting character and integrity.
He helped the Pats win a Super Bowl and acted with class on the way out. What more could you ask for?
The truth is that the patsies use up their players on the cheap before they kick them to the curb. All the players should leave after their initial contract expires.
