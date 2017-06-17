Alex Boone disputes notion that teams coddle quarterbacks

Posted by Mike Florio on June 17, 2017, 8:39 AM EDT

When addressing the reports of resentment toward quarterback Russell Wilson because he’s treated differently by the organization, Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman didn’t deny that Wilson is treated differently. Instead, Sherman said that most quarterbacks are treated differently.

Recently, Vikings offensive lineman Alex Boone disputed the notion of a quarterback double standard in a visit to PFT Live.

“I don’t know any team that would treat their quarterback differently or coddle them,” Boone said. “I think that kind of comes from upstairs maybe in different places. I know as far as here, our teams keeps everybody accountable and holds everybody to the same standard.”

Regardless of whether it happens elsewhere, the “everybody does it” explanation helps obscure the apparent reality that it happens in Seattle, and in turn to sidestep questions regarding whether the dynamic leaves any of the players held to a higher standard miffed. And while everyone currently seems to be on the same page in Seattle (the decision to make Sherman available to reporters on Wednesday arguably was part of the “all is well” effort), all that matters is whether the inevitable adversity of a football season will bring them together or yank them apart — and whether the reporters who undoubtedly will be scouring the locker room for anyone who will say anything remotely inflammatory manage to find it.