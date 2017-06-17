Alex Boone disputes notion that teams coddle quarterbacks

When addressing the reports of resentment toward quarterback Russell Wilson because he’s treated differently by the organization, Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman didn’t deny that Wilson is treated differently. Instead, Sherman said that most quarterbacks are treated differently.
Recently, Vikings offensive lineman Alex Boone disputed the notion of a quarterback double standard in a visit to PFT Live.
“I don’t know any team that would treat their quarterback differently or coddle them,” Boone said. “I think that kind of comes from upstairs maybe in different places. I know as far as here, our teams keeps everybody accountable and holds everybody to the same standard.”
Regardless of whether it happens elsewhere, the “everybody does it” explanation helps obscure the apparent reality that it happens in Seattle, and in turn to sidestep questions regarding whether the dynamic leaves any of the players held to a higher standard miffed. And while everyone currently seems to be on the same page in Seattle (the decision to make Sherman available to reporters on Wednesday arguably was part of the “all is well” effort), all that matters is whether the inevitable adversity of a football season will bring them together or yank them apart — and whether the reporters who undoubtedly will be scouring the locker room for anyone who will say anything remotely inflammatory manage to find it.
For someone who stinks at his position he loves to run his mouth.
Some teams have a star system and others don’t nothing new.It depends on the coach. Players coach or just a coach. Both ways to coach works with the right players.
The Vikings don’t treat their QB’s differently because they suck.
Colin Kaepernick might disagree
Alex Boone is turning into a perfect poster boy for the Vikings fans, he runs his mouth not knowing what he is talking about, he sucks at playing football and acts like nobody is noticing, and much like Rick Spielman, he doesn’t even know what a real NFL QB looks like.
The NFL coddles “CERTAIN” quarterbacks.
Other quarterbacks are thrown under the bus.
They should be treated differently! That is a no Brainer, you lose nearly anybody else on the team and it is just plug in someone else with a Belt size and IQ that are the same number.
Ask any Packer fan how important a starting QB is! Without AR they aren’t a .500 team.!
Teams only coddle great franchise quarterbacks like Russell Wilson. The Vikings don’t have one of those.
Or a Lombardi
Alex, what about that team that lets its QB take vacation at the start of training camp?
Like Jimmy Johnson said, if a third stringer falls asleep at a meeting, you cut him. If Troy Aikman does it, you nudge him awake.
The more important a player is, the more slack they’re given. And franchise QBs are the most important players in the NFL.
doctorrustbelt says:
Jun 17, 2017 10:41 AM
The NFL coddles “CERTAIN” quarterbacks.
Other quarterbacks are thrown under the bus.
—
And yet other Quaterbacks throw their teammates under the bus
The Hogs plays him longer in preseason games than most teams would play their starting qbs in these games. I am not sure Seattle treats Wilson much different than other teams treat their quarterbacks. If anything, they treat him worse, except for pay of course. They pay him more than most teams pay their quarterbacks.
Jimmy Johnson told his whole team that Aikman was the only player not in danger of being cut.