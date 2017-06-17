Four-week warning for Cousins, Washington

Amid largely pointless talk of an improved tone during negotiations and in the wake of a public plea from new senior V.P. of player personnel Doug Williams, the clock continues to tick toward the deadline for doing a long-term deal between Washington and quarterback Kirk Cousins.
The window closes in four weeks (actually, four weeks and two days, since July 15 lands on a Saturday). After that, there can be no multi-year deal until after the regular season concludes.
The math remains simple. (Which nearly qualifies me to perform it.) With Cousins already having $23.94 million in hand for 2017, the issue hinges on the amount of cash and guarantees and other terms that the team will offer and that the player will expect in order to commit to each other beyond this year. For months, the thinking has been that Cousins expects a full guarantee that includes both the franchise tender for 2017 and the transition tender for 2018, which would equate to another $28.72 million. Which means that it will take $52.66 million fully guaranteed at a minimum to get something done.
And that’s just to cover the first two years. Cousins may want guarantees that stretch into the third year, and he may push for a percentage of the salary cap in the distant years of the contract. Washington may be looking for more of a bargain on the back end, allowing the team to build around the quarterback they claim to want to keep.
Ultimately, Cousins holds all the cards. With $19.95 million already earned in 2016 under the tag and another $23.94 million on the way, he’s already at nearly $44 million. And if the team uses the transition tag in 2018, it will have only a right to match with no compensation, allowing Cousins to sign an offer sheet with another team (the 49ers and Rams could end up in a tug of war) that Washington wouldn’t or couldn’t match.
To prevent that from happening, Washington would need to use the franchise tag for a third time, resulting in a 44-percent bump over the $23.94 million franchise tender for 2017. That will cost $34.47 million.
So, yes, Cousins holds the cards. And the team has only itself to blame for not making a move to sign Cousins to an affordable but nevertheless life-changing contract in 2015, once they knew that the first-rounder from 2012 wasn’t the answer and that the fourth-rounder from that same draft was.
One of the worst run franchises in the history of sports.
Play him this year on the franchise and reevaluate to see if he plays well enough to earn the huge deal.
No one is paying this guy 25 mil next year…not the Rams, not Washington, and not the 49rs.
You are consistently wrong on these articles. If you were right then this deal would have been done already. I do not believe your utopian starting point for a deal has ever happened with anybody in a similar position. You believe that Cousins is guaranteed x for 2017 and he would be guaranteed x for 2018 IF they tag him so that should be the starting point. That is wrong. It does not consider the other side at all. IF he is severely injured this year he would not get what you think he is guaranteed to get in 2018. You expect the team to offer him more than they would be required to by doing nothing at all right now. You expect that even though 100% of the injury risk would transfer from Cousins to the Redskins. No business would consider that demand. Not one. He wants long term guarantees that remove his monetary risk of injury. That would require the team to pay LESS than they would while he is on the hook if he gets hurt. Please stop just talking to your like-minded friends. Just because you agree does not mean you are right. You and your friends are laughably wrong on this one but somehow can’t seem to see it. That degrades your credibility.
defscottyb says:
Jun 17, 2017 5:13 PM
Play him this year on the franchise and reevaluate to see if he plays well enough to earn the huge deal.
—–
This is ridiculous. He’s played at a high level the past 2 seasons. What are you reevaluating? And you act like the Redskins have any leverage here….They could have signed cousins to multi year contract that averaged $19 million per season 2 years ago….now they’ve paid Cousins an average of $22 million per season and next year unless he gets hurt he will either get a monster deal from some team making him the highest paid QB in the league or if the Skins franchise him he will get $34 million guaranteed for ONE season. Even if he has a down year he will get paid base on his production over the past 2 seasons. The only thing that hurts him is a serious injury.