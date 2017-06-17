Michael Bennett has higher priorities than voluntary workouts

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 17, 2017, 2:25 PM EDT

Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett makes no apologies for skipping voluntary offseason work.

Bennett, who’s married with three children, said he has other things to do in the offseason, things that are more important to him.

“I like to be a parent,” Bennett told the News Tribune. “I’ve got daughters. I’m a coach. I’m a teacher at the school. I do things in the community. I try to balance my football life with my actual reality. So, to find that great balance as a human being. I think it’s important as athletes to find that.

“I think a lot of times athletes have a problem when they retire because they build an identity around sports. Then when the sport is gone you are lost. So along this way you’ve got to transition yourself to be able to life in civilization. So find different things you can be a part of. Find out who you are.

“That’s why I do that I do. I mean, I train harder than anyone in the NFL. So I’m not worried about being in shape or being the best player I can be. What I am worried about is how good of a parent I can be, and how much better a husband I can be.”

Players are sometimes criticized for skipping voluntary offseason work. But it’s hard to argue with Bennett’s priorities.