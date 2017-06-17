Michael Bennett has higher priorities than voluntary workouts

Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett makes no apologies for skipping voluntary offseason work.
Bennett, who’s married with three children, said he has other things to do in the offseason, things that are more important to him.
“I like to be a parent,” Bennett told the News Tribune. “I’ve got daughters. I’m a coach. I’m a teacher at the school. I do things in the community. I try to balance my football life with my actual reality. So, to find that great balance as a human being. I think it’s important as athletes to find that.
“I think a lot of times athletes have a problem when they retire because they build an identity around sports. Then when the sport is gone you are lost. So along this way you’ve got to transition yourself to be able to life in civilization. So find different things you can be a part of. Find out who you are.
“That’s why I do that I do. I mean, I train harder than anyone in the NFL. So I’m not worried about being in shape or being the best player I can be. What I am worried about is how good of a parent I can be, and how much better a husband I can be.”
Players are sometimes criticized for skipping voluntary offseason work. But it’s hard to argue with Bennett’s priorities.
I’m commend him for having good off the field priorities. That said I don’t know if that’s what I want in an NFL player. I want a football first mindset. Period. May be unfair, but as a gm I’m not trying to put “family man” trophies in the case, I’m trying to put Lombardi trophies in the case.
When you hear Bennett talk, you can tell he’s not the sharpest knife in the drawer. He’s lucky he plays football. Everything out of his mouth has little to no value.
@ realdealsteel
…i have no earthly idea how what Bennett had to say leads you to believe He is not “the sharpest knife in the drawer” i think he makes some very valid points and articulated them well…..unless you just happen to have some other problem with him.
Did he hang wth the fam in his contract year ? That would be the determing factor. Or is he another guy who got his guaranteed cash and then took time to smell the roses.
He’s lucky he plays a sport/game. Getting a off-season and all. Most people don’t get that luxury, nor the luxury of being oppressed and making millions of dollars.
You’ve been off work for over 4 months now and you make how much?
Ive never seen a team so coachless. Cleary, the players run the show as Sweet Pete steps aside and quivers.
Go to work, Bennett.
Good for Michael…..more guys should prioritize spending time with their kids
Wanting to be the best husband and father you can be is commendable. Our country needs as many of those types of men as we can get.
However, it seems that with a little planning Michael could be a great family man and still meet his employer’s requests.
Teaching your children how to be a great employee fits right in with being a great dad.
Given that over 70% of African American kids are born out of wedlock it’s refreshing to see somebody from that community put such a high value on his obligations as a father, but his first priority as a dad is to provide the necessities for his kids. That comes from a job, especially when it pays so much and can be taken away by a single play.
“When you hear Bennett talk, you can tell he’s not the sharpest knife in the drawer. He’s lucky he plays football. Everything out of his mouth has little to no value.”
You just described yourself, loser-troll.
He sounds legit to me.
I need to ask my employer to give me several months off each year and increase my salary 500%. I’m they’ll have no problem with that. This guy is out of touch with the people who make it possible for him to do that.
Bennett is a very good football player, but he still needs to work on his game. Being more disciplined at the snap would be a good place to start. Jumping offsides 4 times a game is just mind boggling!
Football is his job. He is only skipping practice because it is allowed in the CBA. Skipping OTAs doesn’t make him any more of a family man than any other dad on his team.
I have no problem with this. We all know there is no “off season” in football anymore. You study film and lift weights, go to various community events organized by the team, as well as other media events and then you do it all again during the regular season. It’s not like he isn’t a guy who plays at a high level all the time. He’s earned the right to miss these workouts.
If he weren’t doing those things, commentators here would be calling him a deadbeat dad. Since he’s an involved parent and husband he’s “too much of family man” and not focused enough entertaining them. Because to these fans, these players exist solely for the entertainment of fans who see them as 1-dimensional non-humans. Fortunately for these kinds of fans, there are also guys like Julian Edelman and Tom Brady who have kids out of wedlock and stuff, but they’re cool because they look like Tom Brady.
“However, it seems that with a little planning Michael could be a great family man and still meet his employer’s requests.”
The CBA made it really clear these off season workouts are voluntary. This is a high-performing guy who has earned the right to not be the first in line at every off season workout.
It’s almost breathtakingly the degreee to which many NFL fans obsess about the game while having absolutely no regard, never mind respect, for the individuals who play the game. Yes, I understand you wish you were playing the game and, if given the shot, would dominate with unprecedented class and intelligence – sad part is the majority of you just cannot wrap your heads around the fact you’re just standard American simpletons who fill the void created by your insecurities with hate. I don’t know Michael Bennett, you don’t know Michael Bennett. But I’m not jealous of him because he’s better at football than me. As a great father and husband, I’m happy to hear he’s one too.
From what I know of both Bennett and Brady, both are dedicated parents who put family first. Why does their race matter in this discussion?
A rich, talented man chooses spending time with family over doing voluntary work.
How anybody can spin this in a negative light says more about them than it does about Bennett.
Bennet might have skipped voluntary offseason workouts, but at least he didn’t skip high school like the majority of people who post comments here.
The people who find fault with this probably have problems at home.
Like playing the false race card with CrapHeadnick.
While making millions, playing a game, on a almost all black team, including the QB.
Sell Crazy somewhere else, we ain’t buying it.
jrossizzle says:
Jun 17, 2017 6:15 PM
Like playing the false race card with CrapHeadnick.
While making millions, playing a game, on a almost all black team, including the QB.
Sell Crazy somewhere else, we ain’t buying it.
Your point doesn’t point to anything but your own delirium.
I actually just saw Bennett at the strip club, real family man.
Or maybe that was someone else….
cmonitsfunny says:
I’m a teacher at the school.
When, schools out for the summer.
Football’s off-season runs from early February-mid May (when voluntary workouts begin). Now maybe schools have changed since I was there but I know those months aren’t during the summer, and I sure remember being in school all those months.
Perhaps you should go back to school; you clearly fail at interpreting a calendar.
Dude, you haven’t worked since last winter. Stop being lazy and giving excuses.
I would cut his ass.
Just when you want to get behind the players, and not the owners you get jerks like this clown, and Kaepernick. I’d cut Bennett let him do those other more important things, and don’t let him back in the league.
BIGGSHAUN says:
Jun 17, 2017 5:52 PM
The people who find fault with this probably have problems at home.
I think the people that don’t have a problem with this are probably people that never worked for a living, and got everything given to them, or they collect a government check for sitting home.
How many people here show up voluntarily to work on saturdays and sundays? Do you understand what the word voluntary means?
jrossizzle says:
Jun 17, 2017 6:15 PM
Like playing the false race card with CrapHeadnick.
While making millions, playing a game, on a almost all black team, including the QB.
Sell Crazy somewhere else, we ain’t buying it.
Your point doesn’t point to anything but your own delirium.
My point isn’t that hard to follow.
Bennett thinks the only reason Colin doesn’t have a job because he’s black.
If that was true the Hawks wouldn’t be led by Wilson.
Sorry to lose you.
jrossizzle says:
Jun 17, 2017 7:25 PM
My point isn’t that hard to follow.
Bennett thinks the only reason Colin doesn’t have a job because he’s black.
Except that’s not what Bennett said.
“Obviously, there’s the elephant in the room why Kaepernick isn’t signed, and most people know why. I’ve said this several times, and I’m not afraid to say it: I think race and politics in sports is something people don’t want to hear about, nor do people want to be a part of.”
Big difference. Maybe you should read the whole quote again.
brady2gronktd says:
Jun 17, 2017 7:20 PM
How many people here show up voluntarily to work on saturdays and sundays? Do you understand what the word voluntary means?
I know you’re not used to this, but some people work harder than others…
Good man! Glad he’s ours!
roninscribe says:
Jun 17, 2017 7:41 PM
jrossizzle says:
Jun 17, 2017 7:25 PM
My point isn’t that hard to follow.
Bennett thinks the only reason Colin doesn’t have a job because he’s black.
Except that’s not what Bennett said.
“Obviously, there’s the elephant in the room why Kaepernick isn’t signed, and most people know why. I’ve said this several times, and I’m not afraid to say it: I think race and politics in sports is something people don’t want to hear about, nor do people want to be a part of.”
Big difference. Maybe you should read the whole quote again.
“I think the league is built on middle America, and most of the middle of America is predominantly a white crowd,” Bennett said Wednesday. “That’s just the truth of it. I think race is not something that the NFL wants to be a part of or get behind. But the league is predominantly African-American.”
Colin who’s black dead walked out on him and was giving a shot in life by a white couple.
Colin also compared Police officers to the Slave Protrol yesterday.
Colin also were socks “Cops are pigs” last year
So you reread all the comments and then me who’s being racist.
@DCpatfan – Using “articulate”? Sounds like you’re the one with the problem, son. The soft bigotry of low expectations.
jjeastwald says:
Jun 17, 2017 6:55 PM
I would cut his ass.
Just when you want to get behind the players, and not the owners you get jerks like this clown, and Kaepernick. I’d cut Bennett let him do those other more important things, and don’t let him back in the league.
That’s like saying your union negotiated for a voluntary stand during the national anthem and teams cutting all kneelers/sitters.
mazenblue says:
Jun 17, 2017 7:50 PM
brady2gronktd says:
Jun 17, 2017 7:20 PM
How many people here show up voluntarily to work on saturdays and sundays? Do you understand what the word voluntary means?
I know you’re not used to this, but some people work harder than others…
The all knowing oracle has spoken ladies and Gents!
Great excuse. He and his brother are a couple of tools. It’s everybody against us. That’s their mentality.
droppedinagreasefire says:
Jun 17, 2017 3:26 PM
Ive never seen a team so coachless. Cleary, the players run the show as Sweet Pete steps aside and quivers.
If so, clearly, it’s working
His words regarding his family and community priorities are good but his multi-million dollar job requires that he also has responsibilities to another family, his team. It’s a relatively few voluntary days in the off-season. Those that do not show up are making a statement to their teammates and coaches and it’s not good. To imply that if he attended these sessions, his family and community relationships would come up short is not believable as they both understand he has a job…at least for a few years.
If you give your time and labor to any for profit organization without compensation you’re not “working harder”; you’re just showing said organization that you don’t value your work and are happy to allow them to take advantage of you.
He’s too busy writing a racist book to show up for football practice.
Hardest working man in show business!
Michael Bennett has the best sack dance in the league
I’m a teacher at the school.
Yes, I’m sure he’s there at 7:00 am, preparing the physics lessons.
” I train harder than anyone in the NFL.”
Well, maybe harder than the rest of the guys that skip voluntary workouts.