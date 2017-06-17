Myles Garrett has foot sprain, will be ready for Browns camp

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 17, 2017, 4:05 PM EDT

The Browns dodged a bullet when the first overall pick in the draft suffered an injury at this week’s minicamp.

A statement from the team today indicated that Myles Garrett has a relatively minor injury and should be good to go when the team opens camp in July.

“After being evaluated by Browns head team physician Dr. James Voos of University Hospitals and foot and ankle specialist Dr. Robert Anderson of OrthoCarolina, Myles Garrett has been diagnosed with a lateral foot sprain,” the Browns’ statement said. “He is expected to be ready for training camp.”

A pass rusher from Texas A&M, Garrett is viewed as an immediate difference-maker in the Browns’ defense. This injury should just be a small bump in the road.