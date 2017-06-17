Saturday one-liners

Posted by Mike Florio on June 17, 2017, 12:20 PM EDT

Dolphins LB Kiko Alonso is an aspiring Don King.

Recent progress for the Bills may not be enough to end a playoff drought that goes back to 1999.

Patriots QB Tom Brady could be the Archie of a new football family dynasty.

10 things about the Jets based on the offseason, unrelated to the apparent plan to tank the regular season.

Veteran Ravens defenders like the potential of the overall defensive unit.

Bengals WR A.J. Green is taking to fatherhood.

Browns running backs coach Kirby Wilson believes RB Isaiah Crowell has only “scratched the surface.”

Steelers receivers coach Richard Mann is calling it quits after 2017; “This is it,” he said. “This year, for sure. Oh yeah, I’m gone. I’m on the clock. Told [Mike Tomlin] that. I just turned 70. That’s it for me. I’ve had enough.”

Texans DE J.J. Watt has a new line of dress shirts. (Available sizes are small, extra small, extra-extra small.)

Five questions for the 2017 Colts.

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone wouldn’t say whether three key members of the secondary will be back for training camp.

Titans WR Corey Davis already is showing off impressive strength.

Kasim Edebali, a former gymnast and wrestler, continues to be the Broncos’ primary replacement for LB Shaquil Barrett.

Several Chiefs will be testing the new Vicis helmet in training camp.

Raiders S Karl Joseph enters his second season healthy.

The Chargers have left Qualcomm Stadium, which is officially no longer Qualcomm Stadium.

Perhaps Cowboys fans shouldn’t fret if rookie S Jeff Heath wins a starting job.

The Giants will wear their popular white-on-white ’80s-era Color Rush uniforms at home in Week 14 against Philadelphia.

It’s now or never for Eagles WR Nelson Agholor.

Why is the offseason program important? “[Y]ou go back and look at scheme evaluation and you really study yourself and you go back and look at your strengths and weaknesses and try to grow upon them and build on things that you could’ve done better,” Washington offensive line coach Bill Callahan said. “I think we addressed that. I think we were really intense on trying to find all the nuances to get in practice and to enhance our line play.”

Bears DL Akiem Hicks is hoping that his second career contract year will lead to a more lucrative deal.

Lions TE Eric Ebron says he doesn’t care what people say about him. (Which means, of course, that he does.)

Vikings DE Danielle Hunter has added muscle as part of his quest to become a starter.

Who will be the third quarterback for the Packers?

The 63,800-square-foot halo-shaped video board in the new Falcons stadium is nearly complete.

Fatherhood is a very big deal for Panthers DE Charles Johnson.

Saints LB Craig Robertson lead the team in tackles last year, but he knows that means nothing for 2017.

Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston threw some passes after the final minicamp practice — and he ran some pass routes.

Rams coach Sean McVay made his first visit to the L.A. Coliseum on Thursday.

49ers RB Carlos Hyde is bracing for training-camp competition.

Could Austin Davis supplant Trevone Boykin as the backup to Seahawks QB Russell Wilson?

The Cardinals recently made an educational trip to a local jail.