Texans complete draft class by signing D’Onta Foreman

Posted by Charean Williams on June 17, 2017, 11:58 PM EDT

The Texans completed their draft class signings Saturday, getting running back D’Onta Foreman under contract.

Foreman, a third-round choice, signed a four-year, $3.259 million deal, according to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle. The former University of Texas star received a $759,484 signing bonus and base salaries of $465,000, $588,500, $678,500 and $768,500.

Foreman will compete for playing time behind Lamar Miller. In his only season as a starter, Foreman rushed for 2,028 yards and 15 touchdowns.