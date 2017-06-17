 Skip to content

Zach Strief: Terron Armstead tore labrum in bag drill

Posted by Mike Florio on June 17, 2017, 4:00 PM EDT
AP

So how does a football player suffer a significant shoulder injury during non-contact* workouts? By contact with an inanimate object.

Saints tackle Zach Strief told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Saturday that tackle Terron Armstead tore his labrum while hitting a bag during individual drills.

With Armstead out four-to-six months, Strief explained that Ryan Ramczyk, Brice Harris, and Khalif Barnes are the primary candidates to replace Armstead on the left side. Streif called Ramczyk, a rookie first-round pick, the frontrunner.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Home, New Orleans Saints, Rumor Mill
1 Response to “Zach Strief: Terron Armstead tore labrum in bag drill”
  1. xlivsaints says: Jun 17, 2017 5:23 PM

    Rampop! Rampop!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!