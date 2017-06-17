Zach Strief: Terron Armstead tore labrum in bag drill

So how does a football player suffer a significant shoulder injury during non-contact* workouts? By contact with an inanimate object.
Saints tackle Zach Strief told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Saturday that tackle Terron Armstead tore his labrum while hitting a bag during individual drills.
With Armstead out four-to-six months, Strief explained that Ryan Ramczyk, Brice Harris, and Khalif Barnes are the primary candidates to replace Armstead on the left side. Streif called Ramczyk, a rookie first-round pick, the frontrunner.
