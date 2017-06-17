 Skip to content

Zach Strief: Terron Armstead tore labrum in bag drill

June 17, 2017
So how does a football player suffer a significant shoulder injury during non-contact* workouts? By contact with an inanimate object.

Saints tackle Zach Strief told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Saturday that tackle Terron Armstead tore his labrum while hitting a bag during individual drills.

With Armstead out four-to-six months, Strief explained that Ryan Ramczyk, Brice Harris, and Khalif Barnes are the primary candidates to replace Armstead on the left side. Streif called Ramczyk, a rookie first-round pick, the frontrunner.

5 Responses to “Zach Strief: Terron Armstead tore labrum in bag drill”
  1. xlivsaints says: Jun 17, 2017 5:23 PM

    Rampop! Rampop!

  2. jag1959 says: Jun 17, 2017 5:56 PM

    Did the Saints sign the same bag that did for Shaq Lawson last year or are there more attack bags lurking out there?

  3. tylawspick6 says: Jun 17, 2017 6:40 PM

    gomer’s guyer connection making its way around
    the nfl, approved by goodell

  4. orndorf2 says: Jun 17, 2017 7:17 PM

    Sounds like more of a defense type of drill.

  5. gripless says: Jun 17, 2017 10:24 PM

    Don’t worry, AP will pick up the first man thru, ha!

