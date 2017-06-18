Cowboys believe in Kellen Moore (even if no one else does)

Last year, as Cowboys fans prepared for the Annual Tony Romo Debilitating Injury, a genuine sense of confidence and excitement existed both inside and outside the organization regarding his then-rookie backup, Dak Prescott. This year, with Prescott as the starter, the team believes in Kellen Moore as the primary backup to Prescott — even if no one else does.
“He’s exceptional,” receiver Cole Beasley recently said about Moore, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. “A lot of guys wrote him off because of his size. They tend to do that in this league. But you can’t just find a gamer that knows how to go out there and play football. . . . He’s one of those guys.”
The guy who runs the Dallas offense agrees.
“He’s like a machine,” Scott Linehan said, via Machota. “He anticipates and sees guys open. He’s extremely accurate. A lot of guys get it done different ways, but guys don’t last long if they can’t hit moving targets on the run. That’s what he does best.”
Linehan added that the Cowboys “have all the confidence in the world” in Moore.
“It might be a little bit different than Dak would do it, but he knows what he can do and he doesn’t let what he can’t do get in his way,” Linehan said.
What the Cowboys can do if Dak goes down in training camp or the preseason or the regular season is call Tony Romo, which many believe they’d do. Fans would revolt if they don’t at least try, because fans simply don’t believe in Moore the way they believed in Prescott.
And for good reason. From the moment Prescott stepped onto the field, he delivered. When Moore started two games in 2015 (appearing in three), he threw six interceptions against four touchdowns.
Of course, he didn’t have Ezekiel Elliott. And Moore did average 7.5 yards per pass, which isn’t bad.
But he’s still not Prescott. More importantly, he’s not Romo. If/when Prescott goes down, Jerry Jones will activate the bat signal not for the next man up, but for the guy who’d be taking a zip line down from the broadcast booth. And possibly suffering his latest debilitating injury when he lands.
Kellen Moore is a serviceable back up. Nothing flashy about his game, just executes the plays exactly as they are drawn up. Good film study and is rather fearless, considering his size and limited skill set but at the end of the day if 10 other guys do their jobs, Kellen will not be the one to let them down.
We have switch from the Kaepernick Kaepernick Kaepernick saga to the Romo Romo Romo saga.
Romo is done. (and I think it is a good choice for him). The cowboys are trying to kill any thought of a comeback (and good for them). Can we just let these two fade away? Moore is a backup. He is not a starter. You know what? The cowboys have a young pretty good starter. They’ll be fine with Moore coming in for the quarter and half he will play this year.
I actually hope fans believe in Moore, more than they believed in Prescott last year. Very few people believed Prescott would do what he did. Fans kept saying it was beginner’s luck. That he’d go backwards as soon as the defenses saw some tape on him. That it was all the O-Line. That it was really about Zeke Elliott. Prescott had way more non-believers than he did believers. Are we re-writing history so soon? OMG!
If he was really “exceptional” he’d be starting somewhere.
Why do people put so much attention on the backup QB for Prescott? He has a sturdy build, doesn’t run himself into big hits, and has low “mileage” at this early stage in his career, so he is probably in the top 5 of QBs LEAST likely to get hurt this year (especially once you factor in the pass blocking he’ll benefit from).
It’s like people took the justified oodles of attention on the Dallas backup situation from LAST offseason and then didn’t adjust for the change from Romo to Prescott. Sure, anyone can get hurt, but the odds of injury are a lot lower in this case than is most others.
The only person who wont let this Tony Romo thing go.. get over it
