Davante Adams doesn’t want to think about his looming payday

Packers receive Davante Adams showed plenty of promise as a rookie in 2014. The next year, with Jordy Nelson tearing an ACL in the preseason, the table was set for Adams to be a major contributor. He wasn’t.

But he emerged in 2016 with 12 touchdown receptions and 997 yards, and he’s now one season away from hitting the open market and getting paid.

“That’s definitely not the type of focus you want to go into a season with,” Adams said recently regarding his contractual status, via Rob Reischel of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “I’ve seen so many guys come into that way and lose focus and lose sight of what they’re actually playing for. You play to get a ring, so I’m not out here thinking about the money. I’m just trying to play ball and do what I can to help this team out. All that stuff will take care of itself at the end of the year or whenever it does. We’ll let it happen then.”

When it happens, Adams could end up being the top wideout on the market (if DeAndre Hopkins gets a new deal with the Texans or the franchise tag), commanding the kind of cash the Packers can’t justify given the presence of Nelson and Randall Cobb on the roster. Unless Adams plays so well that it causes the Packers to pick him over one of the two older options.