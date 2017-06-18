Dean Blandino: Celebration changes are about reaching millennials

Why did the NFL decide this year to ease up on celebration penalties? The league’s former head of officiating says it’s about reaching a younger audience.
Dean Blandino, who left the league office to join FOX this month, told Colin Cowherd that the league wants to make sure it’s not too stuffy for millennials
“I think that part of it is trying to reach the millennial and this new age of fans and having more fun,” Blandino said. “And there was a committee, I was part of that committee with different people at the league office in looking at our game, looking at in-game downtime, looking at how our fans watch the game, looking at eye-tracking technology and where their eyes are going.”
Blandino said the league has been talking for some time about needing to change its image among younger fans, and the movement to revise the celebration penalties began before this offseason.
“It definitely has been something that’s ramped up,” Blandino said. “I would say it started even earlier than six to 12 months. This has probably been two to three years in the making.”
The early indications are that the NFL’s strategy worked. The feedback from fans to the relaxed celebration rule has been positive.
It’s another example of how things have changed in this country and the world. The NFL feels it can’t “reach the millennials” with the game itself. They feel they have to give them this dancing with the stars type atmosphere to attract them to the game.
It saddens me, but it’s the way it is. The last time I went to a Major League Baseball game, I thought I was at a hip-hop and hard rock concert. They blasted that stuff so loud between innings I had a headache by the time the game was over. It took a lot of the enjoyment away from the game, for me.
Football is a wonderful sport played by gifted athletes. The things they can do are amazing. It’s what attracted me to the game as a kid in the early 60’s and when I played it in school, I realized even more just how special the players were.
I don’t like these celebrations the players do today after they score a TD or make a first down (especially when their team is losing). They are contrived and they just look so silly, to me. I wish the focus would always be on the team, not the individual player. But the NFL has decided that it needed to give in to these egocentric players to please the electronic generation, so that’s the way it is. It’s another in the long line of reasons I don’t enjoy the NFL nearly as much as I used to.
Another reason to hate them…
Ain’t gonna work…. they don’t care…NFL was once must-see tv for me…. now I can take it or leave it…Godell has ruined the game…..
surprised they didn’t decide to start handing out trophies to them just for buying tickets to the game. then again, millennials feel entitled to free tickets so … i guess we should just give those away too
worst generation yet.
Maybe it’s because I’m old school but I’m not a big fan of the celebrations. It was fun when Billy “White Shoes” Johnson did it but then people started getting out of control. I want to watch football, not a bunch of fools dancing around acting like idiots after they make a play. Do they need attention so badly they have to act like buffoons. The sad part is the kids watch this so they do it. How does an adult tell children they need to behave when they watch these knuckleheads act like idiots? I remember a story Cris Collinsworth said after he scored a TD in his rookie year with the Bengals. He did some sort of celebration in the end zone and I forget if it was Paul Brown or Forest Gregg that told him “Son, act like you’ve been there before.” It’s OK to be excited. Michael Jordan got excited. It’s another thing to act like a buffoon.
“Dean Blandino: Celebration changes are about reaching millennials and turning off everybody else.”
In thst case I would no longer require the Patriots to wear black ties with their tuxedos for all 3rd and longs.
Yeah team is down by twenty and somebody scores.
Next thing a player is trying to wave his JUNK around.
Nothing turns me off more than celebrations when
team is losing.
Yea, millennials are different, they hate Gooddell for being a phony, lying weasel.