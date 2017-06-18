Keenan McCardell to Jags wideouts: Focus on play and contracts will come

Posted by Josh Alper on June 18, 2017, 11:42 AM EDT

Earlier this offseason, Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson shared his opinion that he’s earned a contract extension with the team despite a third season that featured a drop in production from his breakout 2015 campaign.

No new deal for Robinson has come together, however, and the Jags may be waiting to see how things go in their first full year with Doug Marrone as head coach before making any calls about Robinson’s future with the team. The same could be true of Marqise Lee, who joined Robinson as a 2014 second-round pick and as the subject of some advice from wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell.

“What I tell them is you can only control what you can control, and that’s your play,” McCardell said, via the Florida Times-Union. “All that other stuff, it’ll fall off the way it’s supposed to fall. Just go out and play at the best level you can ever play in your life. Everything else will work itself out. When you start to worry about things you can’t control, it starts to affect you on the field. Just let the chips fall where they may.”

By exercising their 2018 option on quarterback Blake Bortles‘ contract, the Jaguars kept open the possibility of using the franchise tag on Robinson. The team can also walk away from Bortles’ option if the year doesn’t go as hoped, although a strong year from the quarterback would likely enhance both receivers’ chances of landing rich new deals in Jacksonville or elsewhere come 2018.