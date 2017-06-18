Odell Beckham: I’ve never been as ready for a season as I am now

Posted by Josh Alper on June 18, 2017, 8:53 AM EDT

Wide receiver Odell Beckham’s whereabouts were a lead storyline of the Giants offseason, but Beckham’s decision to spend the voluntary phases of the team’s workout program on his own isn’t likely to continue to be one come the season if Beckham produces on the field.

While at his football camp in New Jersey on Saturday, Beckham said he believes that he will do just that. Beckham has 288 catches for 4,122 yards and 35 touchdowns in his first three seasons with the Giants and said Saturday that he’s never headed into a season feeling as prepared as he feels right now.

“I’ve really been training, and to have these next six weeks and get another opportunity to train, it’s going to be great,” Beckham said, via NJ.com. “Mentally, physically, spiritually, everything, I just don’t think I’ve ever been as ready as I am now.”

Beckham knows that “words can only do so much” as he will ultimately be judged by what happens on the field this fall. That proving ground has worked out well for Beckham over his first three seasons and, despite all the offseason melodrama, there’s not much reason to think it won’t be the best place for him again.