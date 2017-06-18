Odell Beckham: I’ve never been as ready for a season as I am now

Wide receiver Odell Beckham’s whereabouts were a lead storyline of the Giants offseason, but Beckham’s decision to spend the voluntary phases of the team’s workout program on his own isn’t likely to continue to be one come the season if Beckham produces on the field.
While at his football camp in New Jersey on Saturday, Beckham said he believes that he will do just that. Beckham has 288 catches for 4,122 yards and 35 touchdowns in his first three seasons with the Giants and said Saturday that he’s never headed into a season feeling as prepared as he feels right now.
“I’ve really been training, and to have these next six weeks and get another opportunity to train, it’s going to be great,” Beckham said, via NJ.com. “Mentally, physically, spiritually, everything, I just don’t think I’ve ever been as ready as I am now.”
Beckham knows that “words can only do so much” as he will ultimately be judged by what happens on the field this fall. That proving ground has worked out well for Beckham over his first three seasons and, despite all the offseason melodrama, there’s not much reason to think it won’t be the best place for him again.
I hope so. You’re going to be needed.
Through his first 3 seasons OBJ is one of (if not THE ) most prolific wr’s in the history of the game….but lets keep talking about how horrible he is as an NFL player. Yeah, that makes tons of sense.
You hate him because he isnt on your team.
He needs to get away from wanting to be the centerpiece and instead work as part of a team. The Giants have an amazing receiving corps this year second only to the Pats. (sorry Giants fans, it is what it is) I know some find Marshall annoying but lets not forget he’s still a beast with enough in the tank to rock this. Not much attention got paid to Gabriel last year but he is a gem coming in under the radar. And then there is Beckham. If the Giants want to do some serious winning they will need to use all three which means Beckham may need to be happy playing bait in some games. It will cost him some stats and he will have to be happy exchanging those for being an even more effective team weapon. If some top cornerback starts spending the afternoon in his face dont get mad instead just enjoy that he is tying up a top corner (or double coverages) leaving two more very cabable receivers with less coverage.
What is he ready for? I hope it’s to start catching clutch passes, stop committing stupid penalties, and to stay focused when a defender tries to get into his head. And why is every one of his quotes about himself and not the team?
