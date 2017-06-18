Pat McAfee joins PFT Live for three days

Posted by Mike Florio on June 18, 2017, 12:57 PM EDT

You may have noticed that we’ve been augmenting PFT Live in recent weeks with extended in-studio contributions from a variety of current and former players. In no particular order, Brian Westbrook, Willie Colon, David Diehl, Chris Simms, Shane Vereen, and Terrance “Pot Roast” Knighton have joined the show.

On Monday, a punter-turned-media-member-turned-aspiring-wrestler will bring his blue blazer (maybe) and his swear jar (definitely) to Connecticut for a three-day visit to the program.

Pat McAfee, who spent eight years with the Colts after kicking and punting for four years at West Virginia University, will join the show on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. For the last two days, we’ll be truncated by 30 minutes on NBCSN for actual, you know, sporting events, but McAfee will stick around for a full two hours of radio and, eventually, podcast and online video clips and the various other ways that the content is distributed. (Actually, it’s just TV, radio, podcasts, and online video clips.)

So join us to see and hear what McAfee has to say about current events in the NFL, his former career in the NFL, his new career with Barstool Sports, his aspirations to wrestle, and apparently an original movie idea or two.

Join us at 6:00 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Radio, and then on NBCSN at 7:00 a.m. ET.