Ryan Shazier would like changes to rookie deals in next CBA

The current Collective Bargaining Agreement has streamlined the process of signing draft picks by establishing a slotting system for rookie salaries along with establishing uniform lengths of contracts — four-year deals for all players drafted after the first round and team options for a fifth year on all players drafted in the first round — for every player selected.
The CBA also says no drafted player can negotiate an extension until after their third year, which is something that Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier would like to see change in the future. Shazier, who was a first-round pick in 2014, believes that players “should be able to re-up whenever” they and the team agree to a new contract.
Shazier’s option was exercised, so he may not be talking about a new deal until after the 2018 season and said he’d like the players to take another look at that when they work on the next CBA.
“Yeah, that kind of sucks,” Shazier said, via ESPN.com. “Sometimes guys have to wait five years. Other guys don’t. But that’s what they agreed on in the past. Next time we’ve just got to do a better job of structuring what we want to do. At the end of the day, if you play at a high level, things should pan out for you.”
Any change the players want is likely going to have to come by giving the owners something they want. Changes that would benefit players not yet in the league doesn’t seem like something that would be a major priority in such an exchange, so Shazier’s hope may go unrealized.
Not sure why teams wouldn’t want this. If you know you’ve got an absolute stud, you’d have the option of locking down the guy really early on at a discount (i.e. take less than you’re worth now, because you’re under our control for the next 3 seasons and can’t risk an injury).
that part of the cba had to happen and was long
overdue
if you are that good as 1st rd pick, you get the extension
well before the 5 years, dumbo
welcome to the real world
sanchez made 17 mil as a rookie in 2009
never again
Everything is negotiable. For something as valuable as opening teams up to year two holdouts, I can only imagine what the owners would want.
Does the entire NFLPA really want to put more of the salary cap in the pockets of the best players? How many players really have the leverage to renegotiate after a year or two? Ten? Twenty? Is that really what the NFLPA wants to spend their negotiations worrying about, instead of getting concessions for the rest of the players out there?
hah no they shouldn’t
They still get paid millions as a first round pick I have no sympathy.
There are a lot of things I would entirely back the players on changes for, but this isn’t one of them.
Far too many first and second round busts that teams invest in. Giving players another tool they can use as an excuse for holding out is nothing I want to see in place.
But you see, what people forget is… there’s a good chance the next CBA, corresponding to reductions in future television deals (ESPN is going to hemorrhage more money in future years then they are now), may see only a slightly up, more likely flat to down salary caps.
He should be more worried about that. What happens if in a few years the salary cap peaks at ~200 million or so and five years later it’s at 170? That is going to wreak havoc on teams.
The last thing on anyone’s mind then is to let rookies negotiate faster and take a bigger piece of a shrinking pie.
I agree with him. I think the negotiating window should be open after the second year. It offers earlier security for the player, but generally at a reduced rate. The player always has the option on betting on himself to reach free agency.
Show the strength of your convictions. Quit football and make more money elsewhere. That will teach them.
Are you an owner or a heir??? If the players strike, they can get what they want. They just have to be unified and be willing to sacrifice for a period of time. It’s funny you mention Sanchez instead of Sam Bradford.
i, flounder says:
Jun 18, 2017 2:52 PM
he’d probably also like eyebrows.
Nice. Pick on somebody with an autoimmune disease. You probably sucker punch blind people too. Stay classy.
Great suggestion. Have a talented, dedicated actor, pianist, or doctor quit their job and find something else while their employer screws them over.
What world are you clueless, brainwashed, unable to critically think people from?
Talented professionals in almost every field have people with financial leverage use the person’s talent to make more money for the boss.
I make 1.5 mill a year, but my hospital makes 10 mill off my work. See how that works, my work is indispensable and can’t be faked, but I only get 10% of what I create.
Just because financial leverage always wins doesn’t mean people shouldn’t see it is morally wrong.
Rookie contracts should be two years for everyone; busts wash out and talented professionals get paid. Oh, and no salary cap because I don’t care how much money Mara, Rooney, Allen, Snyder, and Jones make because they aren’t the talent.
Oh, and Shazier doesn't have eyebrows because he has a disease that attacks his hair called alopecia universalis, so you might want to show some simple human decency and not criticize his look since the next disease might strike the head of your pancreas.
At the very least they need to get rid of the “legal tampering” period because only players with agents can take part in those few days before teams can officially talk to directly to players who are soon-to-be-free of their rookie (or any later) contract. Does the league think that the agents don’t act as a relay between player and team during this time? This doesn’t hurt the top players too much, but seems to force any lower-paid fringe rookies chasing to stay in the league to part with agency fees they can ill-afford.
Oh, and if nothing else there’s probably sufficient pressure to be found in the 2015 season’s unreleased PSI data to remove Fraudger from personally arbitrating appeals against his own decisions on player conduct in the next CBA.
He has to accept for what it is as it happened prior to his being drafted. But he has a point. Funny how no matter what a non Patriot says it’s automatically dumb for this commenter. And now who is dumb?
Can’t argue with Shazier on this one.
He is not an owner or heir……he is a fool. Always talking hatefully about anyone or thing not a Patriot. Simply a waste of oxygen…..
ScrappyZoolander says:
Jun 18, 2017 4:35 PM
I would love to see his college transcripts, this guy has the IQ of a walnut
he has also been running his mouth a lot lately
There is another side to this. Rookie contracts are guaranteed for a certain amount so the guys that dont work out in the NFL get some money they need to go find a life outside foitball (which many never prepared for). So a few very successful rookies wind up where they could get a lot more if there was a way to tear up their rookie contract and renegotiate. But they are the exception. For a far greater number of players having a delay before the team can dump them is a godsend.
jmc8888 says:
Jun 18, 2017 3:30 PM
But you see, what people forget is… there’s a good chance the next CBA, corresponding to reductions in future television deals (ESPN is going to hemorrhage more money in future years then they are now), may see only a slightly up, more likely flat to down salary caps.
He should be more worried about that. What happens if in a few years the salary cap peaks at ~200 million or so and five years later it’s at 170? That is going to wreak havoc on teams.
————————————
The NFL is hoping for a world-class streaming deal… Amazon, Facebook, YouTube – to make up for any decline in traditional TV money. The Thursday night streaming package is a test to see who can make the most money from it and thus who will offer the biggest deal to the league. Twitter had it last yer, but Twitter has nothing of value to sell and make back the money. Amazon has it this year and it was speculated they may be able to link products from ads to their own sales pages, so that a streaming viewer can see a commercial for X, click/tap a button, and presto… there’s the Amazon.com page where they can buy it on the spot. MLB is supposedly making big money from their “new media” and the NFL will always try to be bigger and better.
tylawspick6 says:
Jun 18, 2017 2:53 PM
no one cares what a dumb player from osu thinks
What’s important is that he was 3-0 against the wooferines.
I think Ryan Shazier should organize an OTA sit out to force the owners into paying players more money whenever they want to.
Absolutely not!
Keep the four year rule – because it forces more than two years worth of improvement out of the rookie. Reduce this to three years and you will only have players playing in the second year to improve and this is not indicative of the real player. Having to force the players into three year track records shows more of the player’s heart and commitment.
I would agree to the terms that this clown from the Pittsturd Rusty Nails wants if the rookie contract is voided after three years and the player pays back a year’s salary to get his right to renegotiate. The player should feel the pain of the franchse that could lose the player.
I don’t know how much of their salaries the players have to give to the NFLPA, but I’d be asking for a refund.
Running backs really get screwed because their careers are so short. On the other end taking a QB high isn’t such a bad deal because you can wait and see if he’s the real deal instead of being forced to hand a rookie the keys to the cash drawer.
By the time they renogiate Shazier will have a new contract so he won’t care anymore