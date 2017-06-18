Titans add Eric Decker

Posted by Mike Florio on June 18, 2017, 8:12 PM EDT

They got to know each other pretty damn quickly.

Receiver Eric Decker, whose recently visit to the Titans was downplayed by the team as routine and similar to pre-draft due diligence, has a deal in place. Per multiple reports, the Titans have inked Decker to a one-year contract.

Cut recently by the Jets (who originally were known as the Titans) three years in to a long-term deal, Decker drew surprisingly limited interest, visiting only the Titans before agreeing to terms. He joins a depth chart led by rookie Corey Davis, the fifth overall pick in the draft.

Decker has three 1,000-yard seasons and one that was close to it, playing with quarterbacks ranging from Tim Tebow to Peyton Manning to Ryan Fitzpatrick. Injuries derailed Decker’s 2016 season, limiting him to nine catches for 194 yards and two touchdowns in three games. He had 12 touchdown receptions the year before.

The one-year contract gives Decker, 30, a chance to re-establish himself and potentially find a longer-term contract next year. He has been a solid performer through most of his seven NFL seasons, and he gives the gradually improving Titans another quality weapon as they try to get back to the postseason for the first time since 2008.