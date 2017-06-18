Titans add Eric Decker

They got to know each other pretty damn quickly.
Receiver Eric Decker, whose recently visit to the Titans was downplayed by the team as routine and similar to pre-draft due diligence, has a deal in place. Per multiple reports, the Titans have inked Decker to a one-year contract.
Cut recently by the Jets (who originally were known as the Titans) three years in to a long-term deal, Decker drew surprisingly limited interest, visiting only the Titans before agreeing to terms. He joins a depth chart led by rookie Corey Davis, the fifth overall pick in the draft.
Decker has three 1,000-yard seasons and one that was close to it, playing with quarterbacks ranging from Tim Tebow to Peyton Manning to Ryan Fitzpatrick. Injuries derailed Decker’s 2016 season, limiting him to nine catches for 194 yards and two touchdowns in three games. He had 12 touchdown receptions the year before.
The one-year contract gives Decker, 30, a chance to re-establish himself and potentially find a longer-term contract next year. He has been a solid performer through most of his seven NFL seasons, and he gives the gradually improving Titans another quality weapon as they try to get back to the postseason for the first time since 2008.
Yikes. Hopefully it was for a team friendly deal cause Deckers done.
If he’s healthy, the Titans are looking to be doing a lot of damage on offense.
not many teams were in on him
he is likely done
Good player if healthy—Titans are improving every year.
I mean, he played for the Jets, what do you expect with the QB’s they had throwing him the ball?
A veteran presence in Nashville for a club with 4-5 rookie or 2nd year receivers and the notion that Harry Douglas can now be cut.
Seems like a win-win in Nashville.
“The Titans of New York” – boy did the Jets need to change from that name!
He owes Peyton Manning a slice because he’s made him a lot of money.
a 30 year old primadonna hotshot off
of foot problems is somehow going to bring
the titans to the playoffs coming in late to camp?
desperation
The Vikings didn’t need him anyway. They have Michael Floyd.