Titans add Eric Decker

Posted by Mike Florio on June 18, 2017, 8:12 PM EDT
They got to know each other pretty damn quickly.

Receiver Eric Decker, whose recently visit to the Titans was downplayed by the team as routine and similar to pre-draft due diligence, has a deal in place. Per multiple reports, the Titans have inked Decker to a one-year contract.

Cut recently by the Jets (who originally were known as the Titans) three years in to a long-term deal, Decker drew surprisingly limited interest, visiting only the Titans before agreeing to terms. He joins a depth chart led by rookie Corey Davis, the fifth overall pick in the draft.

Decker has three 1,000-yard seasons and one that was close to it, playing with quarterbacks ranging from Tim Tebow to Peyton Manning to Ryan Fitzpatrick. Injuries derailed Decker’s 2016 season, limiting him to nine catches for 194 yards and two touchdowns in three games. He had 12 touchdown receptions the year before.

The one-year contract gives Decker, 30, a chance to re-establish himself and potentially find a longer-term contract next year. He has been a solid performer through most of his seven NFL seasons, and he gives the gradually improving Titans another quality weapon as they try to get back to the postseason for the first time since 2008.

9 Responses to “Titans add Eric Decker”
  1. kayes says: Jun 18, 2017 8:16 PM

    Yikes. Hopefully it was for a team friendly deal cause Deckers done.

  2. Kapodaco says: Jun 18, 2017 8:23 PM

    If he’s healthy, the Titans are looking to be doing a lot of damage on offense.

  3. tylawspick6 says: Jun 18, 2017 8:25 PM

    not many teams were in on him

    he is likely done

  4. redclaw1314 says: Jun 18, 2017 8:28 PM

    Good player if healthy—Titans are improving every year.

  5. alonestartexan says: Jun 18, 2017 8:44 PM

    I mean, he played for the Jets, what do you expect with the QB’s they had throwing him the ball?

    A veteran presence in Nashville for a club with 4-5 rookie or 2nd year receivers and the notion that Harry Douglas can now be cut.

    Seems like a win-win in Nashville.

  6. streetyson says: Jun 18, 2017 8:48 PM

    “The Titans of New York” – boy did the Jets need to change from that name!

  7. BIGGSHAUN says: Jun 18, 2017 8:55 PM

    He owes Peyton Manning a slice because he’s made him a lot of money.

  8. tylawspick6 says: Jun 18, 2017 9:02 PM

    a 30 year old primadonna hotshot off
    of foot problems is somehow going to bring
    the titans to the playoffs coming in late to camp?

    desperation

  9. filthymcnasty3 says: Jun 18, 2017 9:20 PM

    The Vikings didn’t need him anyway. They have Michael Floyd.

