Tom Brady successfully (and permissibly) ducked media during OTAs

Posted by Mike Florio on June 18, 2017, 9:15 PM EDT

After the wife of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady declared last month that Brady suffered a concussion in 2016 and others in prior years, Brady said nothing. He still has said nothing.

As noted by Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, Brady declined all media requests during the five Patriots offseason practices that were open to reporters. Reiss also points out that Brady won’t be fined for ducking reporters, based on the NFL’s 2017 media policy.

Brady likely will be able to avoid media throughout most if not all of training camp, with the policy making cooperation mandatory only when the regular season launches, with Brady required to be available once during the week and after each game.

By then, however, Brady will be able to say that it’s an old issue, that it’s already been addressed, and that he’s focused on the 2017 season. That way, he’ll never have to tiptoe into the minefield created by his wife’s comments, which he can’t refute without creating problems at home and can’t confirm without creating problems at work.