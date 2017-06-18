Tyrod Taylor: Offense took “great strides” during offseason work

Posted by Mike Florio on June 18, 2017, 10:31 AM EDT

The Bills once again are breaking in a new coaching staff and a new offense. Which makes the offseason program more important than usual.

As far as quarterback Tyrod Taylor is concerned, the offseason program went a long way toward preparing the players for the first year under offensive coordinator Rick Dennison.

“I think we’ve definitely took some great strides this offseason,” Taylor said during a visit this week to PFT Live. “Still learning the receivers, getting some guys back out there that are healthy now. Just taking it day by day. I think this offense definitely allows our offense to go out there and capitalize on big plays. There’s times on this offense where we’re definitely going to take shots.”

Taylor also pointed out that running back LeSean McCoy will, as expected, have a huge role.

“Having a bunch of the nucleus back from last year especially the offensive line definitely makes the job easier,” Taylor said. “Just taking it day by day and challenging each other to get better, it carried over to training camp.”

Helping the process carry over will be Taylor’s intent to gather the receivers, tight ends, and running backs in Atlanta for a week during the quiet time between OTAs and training camp.

While Taylor also had praise for rookie receiver Zay Jones, the reality is that the Bills will be proceeding without receiver Jeremy Maclin, whom Taylor and McCoy publicly recruited.

“I never really got a full description of why it didn’t work out,” Taylor said. “He made a decision that was best for him for his career. I wish him luck in that. It would’ve been great to have him here but, like I said, things didn’t work. We have to move past that. We have a bunch of capable guys, very capable guys at that wide receiver role and looking forward to getting on the field with those guys.”

Although the expectations aren’t nearly as high as they were two years ago as Rex Ryan’s first season approached, the glass-half-full optimism of 0-0 has plenty of Bills fans scanning the schedule and pondering the way the dominos could fall to help the Bills stumble into the postseason for the first time since those of us who were living the last time they were in the playoffs were a lot younger.