Ben Roethlisberger: Martavis Bryant looks like a stud, as usual

Posted by Josh Alper on June 19, 2017, 6:58 AM EDT

After Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant was reinstated from the suspension that cost him the entire 2016 season, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said that Bryant has to work to win back the trust of his teammates.

That process isn’t an overnight one and Roethlisberger said from his youth football camp on Sunday that it will take “proving to us he can be out there all season.” While things continue to play out on that front, Bryant has been offering reminders of how he fits in the offense.

“Good — learning some of the stuff we put in last year he didn’t know about, remembering things that we had in before,” Bryant said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “He looks like a stud, as usual, so we’re excited for him to be on the field this year and help us out.”

Bryant caught 14 touchdown passes in 21 games for the Steelers during the 2014 and 2015 seasons, so there’s little question about how much he can help the Steelers out when he’s actually on the field. His ability to stay there will likely create more doubt until an uninterrupted 2017 season is in the books.