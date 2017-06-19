Ben Roethlisberger: Martavis Bryant looks like a stud, as usual

After Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant was reinstated from the suspension that cost him the entire 2016 season, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said that Bryant has to work to win back the trust of his teammates.
That process isn’t an overnight one and Roethlisberger said from his youth football camp on Sunday that it will take “proving to us he can be out there all season.” While things continue to play out on that front, Bryant has been offering reminders of how he fits in the offense.
“Good — learning some of the stuff we put in last year he didn’t know about, remembering things that we had in before,” Roethlisberger said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “He looks like a stud, as usual, so we’re excited for him to be on the field this year and help us out.”
Bryant caught 14 touchdown passes in 21 games for the Steelers during the 2014 and 2015 seasons, so there’s little question about how much he can help the Steelers out when he’s actually on the field. His ability to stay there will likely create more doubt until an uninterrupted 2017 season is in the books.
What kind of numbers would Antonio Brown put up with this guy lining up on the other side last season?
amishninjas says:
Jun 19, 2017 7:15 AM
————————
Until he decides that he likes football more than he likes weed, we might never know.
The Steelers added Martavis Bryant…the Pats added Brandon Cooks. Look….BB and the Pats win again!
nhpats says:
Jun 19, 2017 10:11 AM
How funny. Tylawsnosepicker gets deleted only to be replaced by another Patriot troll…. Those two just can’t help themselves from trying to be the first to obsess about the Steelers. Must be pretty dull living in NH.
I think Bryant will add some variety to Ben’s choice of targets making a defenses job a little harder. Any given Sunday will be coming to the Pat’s someday and when it does these bandwagon troll’s will be like flies at the North Pole.
Watch out trolls, Bryant has been getting great reviews from his coworkers so far. Humble, hard-working and in the best shape of his life. He’s gotta stay clean, but if he does it looks like he’s gonna be HUGE this year.
Go Steelers!
So many weapons for Big Ben yet so little to show for.
nhpats says:
Jun 19, 2017 10:11 AM
The Steelers added Martavis Bryant…the Pats added Brandon Cooks. Look….BB and the Pats win again!
And let’s not forget…last year the Patriots added Michael Floyd.
Bryant’s ability has never been the question. His ability to stay off the suspended list is the question.
Pats added Cooks AND Gronk. AND Gilmore to the #1 scoring defense in the NFL last year. The Steelers, KC and Raiders should be good, but good luck
As a Steelers fan these days the Patriot trolls come with the territory.. The little Brother is shining right now having great success. Pats fans though prove they still chasing the Steelers & their greatness. They mad The Steelers haven’t fell off.. Big brother is still great to..
The Rooneys went out their way to show the Krafts the way, & this the thanks the Pats fans have?
500 + wins.. The last Half Centry & the Big Brother Steelers have the most post season wins, the most regular season wins, the most none losing seasons, the most Super Bowls wins, The most all pro players, The most HOFers, & 3 different coaches to win Super Bowls..
The last 17 years have been really nice to watch for the Patriots. Lets see them keep it up after BB & TB. The Steelers are still gonna be there. That Shadow of the Steelers is gonna be to bIg to get out of. Lol