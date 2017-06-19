Bud Carson wins lifetime achievement award for assistant coaches

Posted by Charean Williams on June 19, 2017, 2:11 PM EDT

Bud Carson, the architect of the Steel Curtain, won the 2017 Paul “Dr. Z” Zimmerman Award. The award, announced Monday, is given by the Pro Football Writers of America for lifetime achievement as an assistant coach.

Carson becomes the 10th recipient of the Dr. Z Award.

Other nominees were Gunther Cunningham, Bruce DeHaven, Jim Hanifan and Bobb McKittrick.

Carson entered the NFL as the defensive backs coach for the Steelers in 1972, and he served as the club’s defensive coordinator from 1973-77. He also was a defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams (1978-81), Baltimore Colts (1982), Kansas City (1983) and the New York Jets (1985-88). After two seasons as Cleveland’s head coach (1989-90), Carson was the defensive coordinator for Philadelphia (1991-94) and the St. Louis Rams (1997) before ending his career as a consultant for the Rams in 2000. Carson died in 2005.