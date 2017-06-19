Deuce Gruden wins powerlifting title

Jon Gruden’s son Deuce Gruden, a strength coach who has worked on his uncle Jay Gruden’s staff in Washington, won a world championship in powerlifting this morning.
Gruden won the junior 183-pound weight class at the International Powerlifting Federation Classic today in Belarus. His father was in attendance.
Deuce, whose full name is Jon David Gruden II, briefly played tailback at Lafayette, but his best sport is powerlifting.
“I fell in love with strength training in college,” he told FOX 13 in Tampa. “Once I discovered power lifting it was like, game over. I have something to compete in after football.”
Jay Gruden hired Deuce as a strength coach intern last year.
Photo via Deuce Gruden on Facebook.
I doubt anyone in the competition was not taking some kind of PED. As far as nepotism
he obviously knows something about strength and condifioning, as opposed to Rex bringing in Rob to coach defensive backs after coaching the Saints DBs to the worst season in league history. Now that’s Nepotism.
