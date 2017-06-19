 Skip to content

Deuce Gruden wins powerlifting title

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 19, 2017, 11:05 AM EDT

Jon Gruden’s son Deuce Gruden, a strength coach who has worked on his uncle Jay Gruden’s staff in Washington, won a world championship in powerlifting this morning.

Gruden won the junior 183-pound weight class at the International Powerlifting Federation Classic today in Belarus. His father was in attendance.

Deuce, whose full name is Jon David Gruden II, briefly played tailback at Lafayette, but his best sport is powerlifting.

“I fell in love with strength training in college,” he told FOX 13 in Tampa. “Once I discovered power lifting it was like, game over. I have something to compete in after football.”

Jay Gruden hired Deuce as a strength coach intern last year.

Photo via Deuce Gruden on Facebook.

14 Responses to “Deuce Gruden wins powerlifting title”
  1. ScrappyZoolander says: Jun 19, 2017 11:10 AM

    Good for him, I will pump you up

  2. ncphinsfan says: Jun 19, 2017 11:16 AM

    Congrats on the Title Win… and the nepotism win

  3. jjackwagon says: Jun 19, 2017 11:17 AM

    Just don’t drop it…Deuce.

  4. mrpkg says: Jun 19, 2017 11:25 AM

    Roids

  5. tremoluxman says: Jun 19, 2017 11:33 AM

    Addicted to the Juice.

  6. joe6606 says: Jun 19, 2017 11:34 AM

    Roids

  7. kneedragr says: Jun 19, 2017 11:38 AM

    Midget on roids. Overcompensation syndrome.

  8. arcross12042004scorp15 says: Jun 19, 2017 11:53 AM

    Good to see him win.
    I doubt anyone in the competition was not taking some kind of PED. As far as nepotism
    he obviously knows something about strength and condifioning, as opposed to Rex bringing in Rob to coach defensive backs after coaching the Saints DBs to the worst season in league history. Now that’s Nepotism.

  9. schmitty2 says: Jun 19, 2017 11:56 AM

    “Let me tell you about my boy Deuce. He’s an outstanding athlete, a freak of nature. A true 3 technique power lifter..benchpress, squat, deadlift. This kid as all the intangibles to be best in the world!”

    Jon Gruden

  10. raiderrob21 says: Jun 19, 2017 12:01 PM

    Juice Gruden

  11. MMGeneral says: Jun 19, 2017 12:08 PM

    Oh man, this dude chose to go with the nickname Deuce. That’s just insane.

  12. stevejjones says: Jun 19, 2017 12:09 PM

    Powerlifting is an unnatural sport. Humans are hairless apes designed for running long distances across hot climates. No one with that type of body survives into old age. Squats disintegrate the discs of the spine. Running is the true king of exercises not the squat. Squats are the single most crippling activity anyone can do. If squatting was good for you UPS drivers would be winning Olympics not collecting disability after 10 years of driving a truck.

  13. ihavenoeyedeer says: Jun 19, 2017 12:18 PM

    If someone is better than you at something then hate them on the internet. Brilliant.

  14. nyneal says: Jun 19, 2017 12:19 PM

    My oldest brother competed in power lifting in the 80’s. The favorite lifter in the gym where he worked out in Philadelphia was a pharmacist who supplied all of the guys who competed with steroids.
    It’s hard for me not to be cynical about this, seeing what I saw back then.

