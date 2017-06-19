Deuce Gruden wins powerlifting title

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 19, 2017, 11:05 AM EDT

Jon Gruden’s son Deuce Gruden, a strength coach who has worked on his uncle Jay Gruden’s staff in Washington, won a world championship in powerlifting this morning.

Gruden won the junior 183-pound weight class at the International Powerlifting Federation Classic today in Belarus. His father was in attendance.

Deuce, whose full name is Jon David Gruden II, briefly played tailback at Lafayette, but his best sport is powerlifting.

“I fell in love with strength training in college,” he told FOX 13 in Tampa. “Once I discovered power lifting it was like, game over. I have something to compete in after football.”

Jay Gruden hired Deuce as a strength coach intern last year.

Photo via Deuce Gruden on Facebook.