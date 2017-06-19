Fred Jackson is getting his wish, sort of

Posted by Mike Florio on June 19, 2017, 10:21 AM EDT

Former NFL running back Fred Jackson wants to play football again. And he will. In a way.

Jackson will participate next month in a Spring League Showcase game in California on July 15, along with former NFL defensive end Greg Hardy and former NFL running back Anthony Dixon.

The game, to be played at Napa Memorial Stadium, will pit Spring League California against Spring League East. Terry Shea will coach the California team; Donnie Henderson will lead the East team.

The Spring League debuted earlier this year with four teams playing a total of six games at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

“The Spring League Showcase will provide the NFL with additional opportunities to evaluate players just before the start of training camps,” Spring League CEO Brian Woods said in a press release.

Even though all teams currently have 90 players on the roster, churning of the bottom will continue until the rosters drop to 53 in September. And so some of the players who participate in the Spring League Showcase may get a chance to thrust current players on NFL rosters into the pool of potential participants in future Spring League games.