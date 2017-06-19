It’s Gronk being Gronk as party runs up $100,000 tab

Many NFL players, like Tom Brady and Jason Pierre-Paul, travel internationally during their summer break. Others plan a staycation with family or otherwise lay low. Then there’s Rob Gronkowski, who parties like there’s no tomorrow.
It’s not how most coaches would prefer their players spend the five or so weeks between the end of minicamp and the beginning of training camp, but Gronkowski, as everyone knows, loves to publicly live it up in his spare time. Perhaps no one in the NFL has done a better job of developing a brand than the Patriots tight end, which is why the NFL Players Association, during its Rookie Premiere last month, encouraged rookies to be more like Gronk in marketing and selling themselves.
Gronkowski’s weekend night out at the Shrine Nightclub at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut included 20 friends who ran up a $100,000 tab, according to TMZ Sports. The $102,407 bill TMZ posted included 160 bottles of champagne.
You can say it’s “Gronk being Gronk.” The NFLPA says, “That’s his brand.”
“Some people think he’s just this extension of a frat boy, and that it’s sort of accidental,” Ahmad Nassar, president of NFL Players Inc., the for-profit subsidiary of the NFLPA, said last month, via Ben Volin of the Boston Globe. “And that’s wrong. It’s not accidental; it’s very purposeful. So the message there is, really good branding is where you don’t even feel it. You think, ‘Oh, that’s just Gronk being Gronk.’ Actually, that’s his brand, but it’s so good and so ingrained and so authentic, you don’t even know it’s a brand or think it.”
Great player. But obnoxious, meathead, drunk frat boy is not a brand. It’s who he is.
He’s smart too. TMZ probably paid that bar tab.
It makes a statement about Belichick’s ability to consistently make tightly cohesive teams out of players with wildly different backgrounds, politics and personalities. You are allowed to be whoever you are as long as you put the team
with its rules and culture first when you are on the job. He’s gotten huge contributions from a lot of misfits and trouble makers that other coaches couldn’t handle.
Anyone that hates on this guy is just jealous because they don’t have it like he does. God bless him.
But, he had a 100k bar tab!?! That’s not Gronk being Gronk… that’s more about a fool and his money.
His money, he can do what he wants with it
Darren Rovell loves when he reads the words “brand” and “marketing”
That’s a big 360 to explain that he’s 8 years old and having the world’s best time, even if 3 marketing guys are branding it all in the background.
21 people……160 bottles of booze…..8 bottles each. Nice!
There will be dozens of people coming on here talking about how great Gronk is, but none of them were invited to his party.
Yeah, Gronk is a marketing genius. I’ll bet he’s an accomolished pianist too.
That’s too much champagne
Johnny now has a new party challenge….
Did he tip 15% ?
Say what you will about him. But no DUIs, no beating women, no shooting himself in the leg in nightclubs, never caught with illegal drugs.
He works hard and plays hard.
“Yeah, Gronk is a marketing genius. I’ll bet he’s an accomolished pianist too.”
By his own words, he’s never spent a dime of his NFL money and lives off his endorsements.
If he took piano lessons I’m sure people would watch.
There have been many, many articles written about how Gronk has saved every single dollar he’s earned playing in the NFL. He hasn’t spent one penny.
He burns through his endorsement cash having a good time, tearing it up and on any investments, etc. etc. He may not live the life you would deem acceptable, but the kid definitely does not want to be another broke former athlete and for that, I commend him.
I don’t like the Patriots, but have a lot of respect for Gronk. The conservative puritans in this country villify drinking and partying. The conservatives in the media make athletes who drink and have fun without any trouble as evil or doing something wrong. Good for Gronk. Party it up and stay safe. It’s your money, enjoy the good life. I admit I’m jealous
But, he had a 100k bar tab!?! That’s not Gronk being Gronk… that’s more about a fool and his money.
Too bad for your argument that Gronk has saved / invested every penny the Pats have paid him. The only money he spends is the cash he gets from his endorsements. Over the past couple years, he’s sold a boatload of Dunkin’ Donuts iced coffee. If he wants to parlay that into Veuve Cliquot, good for him.
I doubt very much the meathead haters taking gratuitous swipes at him even have $100,000 in the bank, let alone have a $100,000 credit limit on their Amex
Getting hammered wirh your buddies and pissing away a normal persons yearly salary is supposed to make him a marketing genius? Makes him look like he will be broke 5 years after retirement
and nobody got arrested
Watch the clip of him “stealing” Brady’s jersey in front of tens of thousands of people at Fenway and consider the possibility he does know exactly what he’s doing.
Tell Gronk you can get a decent bottle of champagne for$30. 160 bottles at $30 is $4800. Can save you $95K so you don’t end up in one of those Antoine Walker, Allen Iverson, or Scottie Pippen documentaries!
100% his money and he can do whatever the heck he wants with it.
That said, DAMN what a waste of money. So many more productive things that money could be used for.
To get drunk one night he spent the amount of money that coulda changed someone life. I mean dang, once your drunk does it matter if you’re drinking a $10,000 bottle of wine or a $5 shot of vodka?
Anyways, I’m not hatin. Like I said, his money. Just seems awfully wasteful, not a damn thing to show for it afterwards except a hangover.
If he was black, they’d be blasting him. However, because he’s a corn fed white guy, it’s totally ok……
I knew there would be at least one poster saying it’s his money and he can do what he wants with it. Just like other players that go to strip clubs and ‘make it rain’, right? Too many more useful things to list that the money could have been spent on. Regardless of how much money Gronk makes, or anyone else for that matter, $100K bar tabs CANNOT be written off.
Gronk like drink bubbles .
As long as he can actually produce while he’s on the field who cares?
I agree. Now apply that same logic to Odell Beckham.
Not surprising that the genius gallery seems to equate “marketing genius” with “wise with money.” Good for him, he saves more than he spends. That’s not the same thing as being a genius at marketing or anything else.
Marketing genius is Steve Jobs making the ipod headphones white. Or Nike raising the price of basketball shoes 300% overnight. Or the Gideons putting bibles in every hotel room in America.
Gronkowski is more like Marshawn Lynch and his media antagonism that served to get him more press than he should. It just sorta works out for him that people respond to his authenticity as a person.
The NFL can use this moron as proof that some players have pre-existing brain trauma BEFORE ever playing football.
In 10 yrs he’ll be penniless and telling other daytime drunks at a bar that he once played in the NFL.
…and we’ll call it Prestige Worldwide.
the 160 bottles wasn’t just for his 20 friends and since it’s gronk you can bet he invited the entire club for a glass of champagne.
He will be dead of liver failure in 5 years. This guy has serious alcohol problems.
Love it how Pats fans thinks it’s ok for a pro athlete to drink his mind and body away as long as he doesnt get a DUI. You people are delusional with your celebrity worship.
I would bet he didn’t have to pay most of that. It was probably comped for publicity.
im actually impressed he got the bill up to $102,407. that’s my lucky number.
btw, i don’t think he should drink his life away but people have the choice to live life to its fullest. Leave the guy a lone.