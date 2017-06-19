Jared Goff says he’s learning Rams’ new offense quickly

Rams quarterback Jared Goff didn’t look like he had a particularly good handle on how to run an NFL offense last season. This year, he says, is different.
Goff says new Rams coach Sean McVay told him they’ve already installed about 95 percent of the new offense, and Goff has picked that up quickly.
“I’d say I’ve understood all of it and grasped all of it so far,” Goff said, adding that he’s catching on much more quickly than he did as a rookie in a different offense last year.
It would be hard to play much worse than Goff did as a rookie, when he completed just 54.6 percent of his passes and threw five touchdown passes and seven interceptions and fumbled five times. Of the 36 quarterbacks who threw more than 150 passes last season, Goff ranked dead last with a 63.6 passer rating. The Rams need Goff to pick things up faster this year than he did last year, and he says he’s doing just that.
Don’t have any idea what his potential is, I’ll leave that for those who know. What I do know is that he does NOT have a reasonable supporting cast! The offensive line is questionable, the wide receivers are last in the league, a rookie tight end. The only position of value is the running back (depending on the line play). I feel sorry for him regardless of the coaching.
