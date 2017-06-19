 Skip to content

Jared Goff says he’s learning Rams’ new offense quickly

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 19, 2017, 8:22 AM EDT
Rams quarterback Jared Goff didn’t look like he had a particularly good handle on how to run an NFL offense last season. This year, he says, is different.

Goff says new Rams coach Sean McVay told him they’ve already installed about 95 percent of the new offense, and Goff has picked that up quickly.

“I’d say I’ve understood all of it and grasped all of it so far,” Goff said, adding that he’s catching on much more quickly than he did as a rookie in a different offense last year.

It would be hard to play much worse than Goff did as a rookie, when he completed just 54.6 percent of his passes and threw five touchdown passes and seven interceptions and fumbled five times. Of the 36 quarterbacks who threw more than 150 passes last season, Goff ranked dead last with a 63.6 passer rating. The Rams need Goff to pick things up faster this year than he did last year, and he says he’s doing just that.

12 Responses to “Jared Goff says he’s learning Rams’ new offense quickly”
  1. midnightcusk says: Jun 19, 2017 8:26 AM

    I thought Mr. Irrelevant was supposed to be the last pick in the draft.

  2. 700levelvet says: Jun 19, 2017 8:26 AM

    Oh look… He has an agent who told him what to say.

  3. haanster says: Jun 19, 2017 8:33 AM

    Damn. People are so rude.

  4. robigd says: Jun 19, 2017 8:36 AM

    Does anybody really believe this?

  5. RegisHawk says: Jun 19, 2017 8:40 AM

    I gave up giving them the benefit of the doubt that they might be good 3 or 4 seasons ago. They suck unless/until they prove it.

  6. NFLexpert says: Jun 19, 2017 8:42 AM

    This guy is worse than the guy taken after him, both subpar at best…

  7. dg0122 says: Jun 19, 2017 8:47 AM

    I guess the new offense doesn’t require knowing east from west

  8. intrafinesse says: Jun 19, 2017 8:51 AM

    He had a terrible rookie year, and most likely is a bust.
    But I’m willing to cut Goff some slack, because he played his first year under Fisher.
    Now if he doesn’t have a huge improvement then he’s a bust, and a spectacular one at that.
    If I were the Rams and he continued to stink, I’d try and trade him for a 4th round pick, just to get his salary off the books.

  9. fiddlinred says: Jun 19, 2017 9:12 AM

    Oh just give it some time.

  10. mlvcfan says: Jun 19, 2017 9:18 AM

    Of Course he is

  11. xavier179 says: Jun 19, 2017 9:19 AM

    He better because he showed absolutely nothing last season.

  12. scoreatwill says: Jun 19, 2017 9:25 AM

    Don’t have any idea what his potential is, I’ll leave that for those who know. What I do know is that he does NOT have a reasonable supporting cast! The offensive line is questionable, the wide receivers are last in the league, a rookie tight end. The only position of value is the running back (depending on the line play). I feel sorry for him regardless of the coaching.

  13. rainponcho87 says: Jun 19, 2017 9:31 AM

    Best case scenario: AlexSmith 2.0

