Jason Taylor selects Jimmy Johnson as his Hall of Fame presenter

Posted by Charean Williams on June 19, 2017, 3:41 PM EDT

Jason Taylor announced Jimmy Johnson as his presenter for the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement. It means Johnson and Jerry Jones, who joins Taylor in the Class of 2017, will spend Hall of Fame weekend together and on stage for the induction.

Johnson coached Taylor only three seasons before Johnson retired.

“He took a chance on an undersized defensive end and never looked back,” Taylor said in a video, via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald. “He gave me the opportunity of a lifetime.”

Johnson, then in his second season in Miami, selected Taylor in the third round of the 1997 draft. He finished his career with 1391/2 sacks, seventh-most in NFL history, and became a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

“I really took my time with this decision, but the more I thought about it, the same name always goes to the top of the list,” Taylor said. “So I’m excited and honored to tell you that my presenter this August will be the guy that believed in me from Day 1.”

Taylor and Jones are joined by kicker Morten Andersen, running back Terrell Davis, safety Kenny Easley, running back LaDainian Tomlinson and quarterback Kurt Warner in the Class of 2017.

Jones and Johnson had friendly interaction at the Cowboys’ 25th reunion of their 1992 championship team in February, and Johnson has publicly congratulated Jones on the owner’s Hall selection. Both swear their relationship, which dates to their playing days at Arkansas, remains “good” despite public perception that the two have never made up since their parting after the 1993 championship season.