Jon Gruden carves out some real estate on Hard Knocks

With Deuce Gruden working his way into the news, here’s a little something regarding how his dad will finagle some face and voice time in this year’s edition of Hard Knocks.
As noted several weeks back by JoeBucsFan.com, the press conference to be held in connection with the decision to put former Buccaneers coach Jon Gruden in the team’s Ring of Honor won’t be held until August 2. And the folks at JoeBucsFan.com contend it’s not a coincidence.
The delay allows the press conference to be included within Hard Knocks, giving Gruden a slice of the spotlight during whichever episode covers the event.
Fired after the 2008 season, there were hard feelings between Gruden and the franchise for a whole. But bygones are bygones, fences are mended, and the lead analyst for Monday Night Football on ESPN conveniently will be featured on HBO at some point in August.
That has to be depressing as a fan that your big thing is putting a coach who was .500 for you into your Ring of Honor regardless of whether he won a Super Bowl for you. Just think how hard Cowboy fans would laugh about putting Barry Switzer in theirs or the Broncos about putting Gary Kubiak in theirs.
I grew up in Tampa and suffered through 0-26. I’m a fan. Gruden deserves to be in the Bucs’ ring of honor as much as Barry Switzer deserves to be in the Cowboys’. They both inherited teams that were difficult for them to ruin. Gruden is a offensive coach. The Bucs defense won that SB. The offense was kinda like the Ravens’ offense led by Trent Dilfer (a Bucs alum) – just good enough to not lose the game.
Good for the Grudens. These two yokels are great for football. Jay’s a riot.
Super Bowl winning coach Jon Gruden was replaced by Raheem Morris by the Bucs owners.
The Bucs is not a Franchise to be respected.
No way Gruden belongs in the Ring of Honour. He inherited a Super-Bowl ready team and dismantled it, returning the Bucs back to the mess they were before Tony Dungy saved them.
Anyone remember Tim Brown as a Buc? Charlie Garner? Keyshawn Johnson? All Gruden hires.
Jay is the stud of that family.