Jon Gruden carves out some real estate on Hard Knocks

Posted by Mike Florio on June 19, 2017, 11:21 AM EDT

With Deuce Gruden working his way into the news, here’s a little something regarding how his dad will finagle some face and voice time in this year’s edition of Hard Knocks.

As noted several weeks back by JoeBucsFan.com, the press conference to be held in connection with the decision to put former Buccaneers coach Jon Gruden in the team’s Ring of Honor won’t be held until August 2. And the folks at JoeBucsFan.com contend it’s not a coincidence.

The delay allows the press conference to be included within Hard Knocks, giving Gruden a slice of the spotlight during whichever episode covers the event.

Fired after the 2008 season, there were hard feelings between Gruden and the franchise for a whole. But bygones are bygones, fences are mended, and the lead analyst for Monday Night Football on ESPN conveniently will be featured on HBO at some point in August.