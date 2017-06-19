Lawrence Taylor pleads guilty to DUI

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 19, 2017, 7:03 PM EDT

Troubled Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor has another conviction on his record.

Taylor pleaded guilty to DUI with injury or property damage today. He had been arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol in September. Police say Taylor was driving a Bentley on the Florida Turnpike when he hit a motorhome, then sideswiped a police car. Taylor’s breath was tested twice and he was over the legal limit both times, .082 on the first test and .084 on the second.

The 57-year-old Taylor was a 10-time first-team All-Pro, three-time Defensive Player of the Year, two-time Super Bowl champion and 1986 NFL MVP. But throughout his NFL career he was plagued by problems relating to substance abuse, problems that have continued into his retirement.

For his latest conviction Taylor was placed on probation for a year, his license was suspended for nine months, he will pay $1,500 in court costs and fines and he will perform community service.