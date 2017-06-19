Lions sign third-rounder Kenny Golladay

Posted by Josh Alper on June 19, 2017, 11:03 AM EDT

The Lions have signed all of their draft picks.

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay was the last one without a contract, but the team announced they reached a deal with the third-round pick on Monday. Golladay, who was selected 96th overall, agreed to a four-year contract.

Golladay spent the last two years at Northern Illinois and is expected to vie for No. 3 receiver duties during his rookie season. While there’s obviously areas that the rookie needs to improve, coach Jim Caldwell said last week that he likes what he’s seen so far.

“He’s catching the ball well,” Caldwell said, via the team’s website. “He’s moving well, but he’s learning. He’s young. You don’t get bump-and-run coverages and things like that at this point in the stage of the game, so there’s a lot yet to be determined. But I do think that he’s a diligent worker, he’s serious about his craft. He tries to find every means possible to get better each and every day. So, I like his progress, where he is right now, but he’s got a long way to go. But he’s got ability.”

Marvin Jones and Golden Tate are the top two wideouts in Detroit with Jared Abbrederis, T.J. Jones and Jace Billingsley looming as Golladay’s competitors for playing time.