Pat McAfee explains his disdain for Ryan Grigson

Posted by Mike Florio on June 19, 2017, 2:26 PM EDT

Monday’s PFT Live included a two-hour visit with former Colts punter and current Barstool Sports personality Pat McAfee. McAfee didn’t take long to continue to fire shots at the former G.M. of the team for which McAfee played.

As to the question of the day — Which NFL trade would you do right now? — McAfee suggested this one: Sending Ryan Grigson from the Browns to the CFL.

So when did McAfee first have an issue with Grigson?

“The first conversation we had together,” McAfee said. “He told me I was the lowest thing in the organization, and he does not want to keep me. Mr. Irsay is forcing him to do it. That’s our first conversation we had. Whenever he cut our entire team [in 2012] and only kept a couple people, the first conversation he told me I was the lowest thing in the organization and the only reason why I’m there because for some reason, Mr. Irsay won’t cut [me]. Literally. It’s not a love-hate relationship. It’s been a hate relationship since day one. Whenever he got fired, I was real excited. It was a great day in my life.

“The only way the Cleveland Browns could get worse, they brought him in. I’m trying to save the Cleveland Browns because the people of Cleveland deserve it. They’re beautiful, they’re amazing people. I think they should just send him to Canada. I think it would be great news for everybody, and for America, and that’s what I’m really here for. America.”

After the 2012 season, the Colts applied the franchise tag to McAfee. A year later, he signed a five-year, $14 million contract. Both decisions apparently were made by Irsay, not Grigson.

