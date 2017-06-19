Pat McAfee explains his disdain for Ryan Grigson

Monday’s PFT Live included a two-hour visit with former Colts punter and current Barstool Sports personality Pat McAfee. McAfee didn’t take long to continue to fire shots at the former G.M. of the team for which McAfee played.
As to the question of the day — Which NFL trade would you do right now? — McAfee suggested this one: Sending Ryan Grigson from the Browns to the CFL.
So when did McAfee first have an issue with Grigson?
“The first conversation we had together,” McAfee said. “He told me I was the lowest thing in the organization, and he does not want to keep me. Mr. Irsay is forcing him to do it. That’s our first conversation we had. Whenever he cut our entire team [in 2012] and only kept a couple people, the first conversation he told me I was the lowest thing in the organization and the only reason why I’m there because for some reason, Mr. Irsay won’t cut [me]. Literally. It’s not a love-hate relationship. It’s been a hate relationship since day one. Whenever he got fired, I was real excited. It was a great day in my life.
“The only way the Cleveland Browns could get worse, they brought him in. I’m trying to save the Cleveland Browns because the people of Cleveland deserve it. They’re beautiful, they’re amazing people. I think they should just send him to Canada. I think it would be great news for everybody, and for America, and that’s what I’m really here for. America.”
After the 2012 season, the Colts applied the franchise tag to McAfee. A year later, he signed a five-year, $14 million contract. Both decisions apparently were made by Irsay, not Grigson.
Meanwhile, we’re trying to book Grigson for Tuesday’s show, since McAfee will be back. (We’re actually not. But maybe we should.)
I’ve been listening to Pat on the Bob and Tom show ever since the season ended. He’s on there probably once a week or so. As good of a punter as he was, he’s an even funnier guy. Definitely had a future in comedy.
“Meanwhile, we’re trying to book Grigson for Tuesday’s show, since McAfee will be back. (We’re actually not. But maybe we should.)”
Boom & Gloom Podcast with special guest McAfee!!
It’s unbelievable that guy got another job in sports… Foot Locker included.
tylawspick6 says:
Jun 19, 2017 2:30 PM
lol!
he also helped execute deflategate, helping
goodell frame brady.
how this guy failed so badly and is still hireable,
i have no idea
i am still laughing at indy thinking they had a chance
at hiring caserio away from the pats.
priceless
Why do the Pats fans always have to bring up the Patriots in the comments when the article isn’t even about the Pats?
Why the animus for MacAfee?! Okay I know he was a punter but as far as punters go he was probably the best in the league.
I think 99% of Colts fans felt like we’d had won something when the news that he was fired, broke.
The guy sucked.
was Grigson the best candidate for another job? hardly. … but privilege.
This situation reminds me of a circular reference in Excel.
You have an owner who was dumb enough to hire Grigson but smart enough to over rule some of the stupid things Grigson wanted to do.
On another note, to Browns fans, my sympathies.