Saints add Chris Watt at center

Posted by Josh Alper on June 19, 2017, 5:41 PM EDT

Saints center Max Unger hopes to be ready for the regular season after having foot surgery this offseason, but hopes can go unrealized and the team added to their other options on Monday.

The Saints announced that they have signed Chris Watt to their 90-man roster.

Watt was a third-round pick by the Chargers in 2014 and started five of the 12 games he played during his rookie season. Injuries limited his availability the next year and Watt was waived last November after opening the season on the physically unable to perform list following offseason knee surgery.

The Saints took looks at a few players at center during Organized Team Activities, including Senio Kelemete and Jack Allen. Watt will likely work into the mix with them when training camp opens next month.