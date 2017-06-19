 Skip to content

Still recovering from a concussion, Michael Oher may soon get cut

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 19, 2017, 12:01 PM EDT
Panthers left tackle Michael Oher still hasn’t been cleared to return from the concussion he suffered in September, and he may never return to play for the Panthers again.

According to Joseph Person of the Charlotte Observer, the Panthers appear ready to move on from Oher.

Oher did show up to the team’s mandatory minicamp despite some talk that he might not, and he reportedly still wants to play in 2017. But the Panthers may decide to save $4.5 million in cap space by cutting Oher. The Panthers have not said one way or the other whether he’ll be on the team this year.

At a time when concussions are one of the major issues facing the league, and with the Panthers saying Oher’s health is their top priority, it’s not a good look for a player to get cut while still recovering from a concussion. But that doesn’t mean it won’t happen.

5 Responses to “Still recovering from a concussion, Michael Oher may soon get cut”
  1. steelbreeze676 says: Jun 19, 2017 12:13 PM

    We just need Sandra Bullock to go out there with her southern sass and show the football coaches who have been doing this their whole lives how to properly play football. Just kidding, that scene was ridiculous.

  2. run4cova says: Jun 19, 2017 12:14 PM

    come play guard for the Fins

  3. cmoney20 says: Jun 19, 2017 12:21 PM

    At least he wont be “BLINDSIDED” by his release. YES!!!!!!!

  4. purpleguy says: Jun 19, 2017 12:30 PM

    Cut with an injury settlement you mean. . . .

  5. factschecker says: Jun 19, 2017 12:31 PM

    They might cut him. Oher they will not cut him.

