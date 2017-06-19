 Skip to content

Supreme Court delivers victory for Washington on trademark case

Posted by Mike Florio on June 19, 2017, 1:35 PM EDT
The long and winding road regarding whether Washington will lose federal trademark protection for its name and logo isn’t officially over, but it essentially is.

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled in a case involving the name of a band (“The Slants”) that may be offensive to Asian-Americans that the guarantee of free speech under the First Amendment  overcomes the government’s supposed ability to invalidate trademark rights on potentially offensive grounds. It doesn’t mean that “The Slants” or “Redskins” are or aren’t offensive; it means that the government can’t deny trademark protection based on arguments that a given term does or could offend.

The government argued in the current case and in the Washington case that the issuance of a trademark transforms the potentially offensive term into “government speech.” Justice Samuel Alito had this to say in explaining that federally-protected trademarks aren’t messages from Uncle Sam: “[I]f trademarks represent government speech, what does the Government have in mind when it advises Americans to ‘make.believe’ (Sony), ‘Think different’ (Apple), ‘Just do it’ (Nike), or ‘Have it your way’ (Burger King)? Was the Government warning about a coming disaster when it registered the mark ‘EndTime Ministries’?

The public debate regarding whether the Washington name and logo actually offends Native Americans bubbles up from time to time. I’ve personally chosen to avoid using the term in deference to those Native Americans who are actually and genuinely offended by the term. Other writers at PFT can make their own decisions. When a flawed Washington Post poll showed that only nine percent of 504 self-identified Native Americans deemed the term offensive, the fact that one in 10 find the dictionary-defined slur to be offensive was enough to persuade me to continue to refrain from using it.

If you choose to use it, that’s fine. I’m not wagging a finger at those who use it. But in the same way that the First Amendment allows the franchise to continue to choose to use the term, the First Amendment allows me and anyone else to continue to choose to not use it. If that upsets the people who choose to use it, so be it.

25 Responses to “Supreme Court delivers victory for Washington on trademark case”
  1. dkeucd says: Jun 19, 2017 1:36 PM

    This is a win for Freedom.

  2. patriots123456 says: Jun 19, 2017 1:38 PM

    Yes the Redskins, that’s Redskins won a victory.

    Unanimous decision, for the Redskins.

  3. sumkat says: Jun 19, 2017 1:38 PM

    This was always obvious. It always amazes me how people that make their living off of free speech (namely the media, who were 100% the driving force behind this) are the first to try to silence speech that they don’t like

  4. bobsacamano2 says: Jun 19, 2017 1:39 PM

    Good. The supreme Court defended Dan Snyder’s right to be a jerk.

  5. BroncosCheatedTheSalaryCap says: Jun 19, 2017 1:40 PM

    I’m more offended by Cam Newton’s Capri pants and slippers.

  6. InTheLand says: Jun 19, 2017 1:40 PM

    All the yays.

  7. aj66shanghai says: Jun 19, 2017 1:41 PM

    The thing that bothers me is that it is the team in our nation’s capital. Amd while it has been for many years, the fact that it is a news story in recent history makes other nations take notice.

    I know a lot of Chinese people, and several have told me, that if you want food, shopping or luxury, you go to Europe. You go to America to feel what it is like to be a human being.

    That’s a pretty powerful image of America in the rest of the world. It is a shame to damage it with a silly team name.

  8. lightninhopkins says: Jun 19, 2017 1:44 PM

    The name is clearly allowed under the first amendment. It is still stupid and derogatory name.

  9. pat123438 says: Jun 19, 2017 1:44 PM

    “If that upsets the people who choose to use it, so be it.”

    You realize that NOBODY on the side of using the ‘Redskins’ name, ever got upset with your choosing NOT to use it – in fact, most of us laugh at your petty protest.

    No – the only ones ever getting upset, are those on YOUR side of the issue, ‘wagging your finger’ at anyone who dared utter the word “Redskins”. You can try and deflect, but it won’t work…

  10. fedexfield says: Jun 19, 2017 1:45 PM

    Still winning in the off-season… #HTTR

  11. RandyinRoxbury says: Jun 19, 2017 1:48 PM

    Good!
    However non Indian Americans will still tell Native Americans how offended they should feel even though they actually could care less.
    Hail to the Redskins!

  12. kmartin173 says: Jun 19, 2017 1:49 PM

    It amazes me how people don’t understand you don’t have the right not to be offended. That’s how free speech works.

    There are a number of people in this country with the belief that free speech only exists if its speech they agree with.

  13. abninf says: Jun 19, 2017 1:49 PM

    aj66shanghai says:

    The thing that bothers me is that it is the team in our nation’s capital. Amd while it has been for many years, the fact that it is a news story in recent history makes other nations take notice.

    I know a lot of Chinese people, and several have told me, that if you want food, shopping or luxury, you go to Europe. You go to America to feel what it is like to be a human being.

    That’s a pretty powerful image of America in the rest of the world. It is a shame to damage it with a silly team name.
    =======================================

    You should do some traveling, as I have. Most of the world laughs at the left wing political correctness movement here. Most other places on earth, if a white person dressed in blackface, it would be considered art, even in Africa (I saw it). Do that here and you’ll have people threatening your life.

  14. kwjsb says: Jun 19, 2017 1:51 PM

    Redskin as a fact is a native term for warrior, it represents the red clay used to paint faces before battle…… It is only offensive to pasty white people and those who see a chance to make a buck … Proud Lumbee

  15. lightninhopkins says: Jun 19, 2017 1:54 PM

    Its funny how many non Native Americans get their undies in a bunch if you don’t use a derogatory team name. Snowflakes.

  16. hitman21st says: Jun 19, 2017 1:54 PM

    The right conclusion. Had they decided the other way, we would have had to start the discussion to rename the USS Oklahoma City and anything else related to Oklahoma, as that name derives from the Choctaw language, translated out to “Red People.”

  17. arcross12042004scorp15 says: Jun 19, 2017 1:55 PM

    What if I was offended by The Fighting Irish ? ( I’m not) Should most Irish Americans who take pride in the name have that taken away ?

  18. filthymcnasty3 says: Jun 19, 2017 1:55 PM

    The good folks over at Beaver Liquors must be pretty relieved.

  19. GettingNoRespect says: Jun 19, 2017 1:55 PM

    Didn’t take a lawyer to see that verdict coming

  20. blowfishes says: Jun 19, 2017 1:56 PM

    Plenty of companies use variants of their name in different markets. British Telecom changed their name to BT so to make them more attractive to international/overseas customers. I think British Petroleum did the same with BP.

    Washington could change their name to The Skins and whilst keeping the same logo, change the skin colour to a ethnically neutral colour.

    Whilst everyone now will still know their history, future generations probably wouldn’t care less.

  21. Liberalsruineverything says: Jun 19, 2017 1:56 PM

    8-0. That sound you heard was the hammer of freedom dropping.

  22. whatjusthapped says: Jun 19, 2017 1:57 PM

    I never really understood the underlying motive for the PC police in their attempt to rule the world. It seems only they can determine what is offensive or not offensive and the line keeps changing.

    So congratulations to the Redskins and to those 1 or 2% of the snowflakes who take umbrage, just remember, this is a market based economy and you can always choose to economically boycott the Redskins and the NFL for being so offensive to you. But kindly leave the rest of us alone.

  23. dcpatfan says: Jun 19, 2017 1:57 PM

    RandyinRoxbury says:
    Jun 19, 2017 1:48 PM
    Good!
    However non Indian Americans will still tell Native Americans how offended they should feel even though they actually could care less.
    Hail to the Redskins!
    ————————————
    ….and if it wasn’t for a certain reality tv host you would have never been so embolden to post what Native Americans feelings truly are.

    #timeisticking

  24. lightninhopkins says: Jun 19, 2017 2:00 PM

    If the name is not derogatory then go ahead and find a large Native American man and call him a redskin to his face.

  25. gbbvan says: Jun 19, 2017 2:00 PM

    The right call.

