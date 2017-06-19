Titans have added Super Bowl experience to their roster

Posted by Charean Williams on June 19, 2017, 7:49 PM EDT

The Titans continued to add veteran leadership to their young roster with the signing of Eric Decker. Tennessee, though, hasn’t signed just any ol’ veterans.

Decker became the fourth free agent with Super Bowl experience to sign with the Titans this offseason, joining cornerback Logan Ryan, nose tackle Sylvester Williams and wide receiver Eric Weems.

“My foundation was kind of built on the grit, just the ‘do whatever you’ve got to do to help the team,’” Decker told the team’s website, via Jason Wolf of The Tennessean. “That’s so important to me. When I was in Denver, I saw what the culture was like to get to a Super Bowl, and it took, it was kind of unselfishness, everyone doing what their role was, not wanting to be the ‘me guy’ but be the ‘team guy.’”

The Titans are hoping that Super Bowl experience rubs off on the rest of their roster. Their only Super Bowl appearance came in XXXIV to end the 1999 season.