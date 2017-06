Posted by Darin Gantt on June 19, 2017, 11:01 AM EDT

The Titans have created their roster spot for Eric Decker.

The team announced they waived wide receiver Bra’Lon Cherry.

The undrafted rookie from N.C. State was signed earlier this offseason.

Decker’s arrival gives the Titans a pretty impressive and varied group of targets for quarterback Marcus Mariota, to go along with what was already a strong running game and offensive line.